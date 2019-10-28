Heavy punching police on the cusp of league glory

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Police Service team, popularly known as Chafua Chafua, are on the verge of clinching the National Boxing League title after they won the fourth and penultimate leg at the Nanyuki Social Hall on Saturday.

African Games bronze medallist George Cosby (middleweight) and Boniface Mogunde (welterweight) led the team’s pugilists to claim victory in six of the 11 final categories. Police entered eight boxers in the finals.

The performance saw Chafua Chafua take an unassailable lead of 93 points followed by the Kenya Defence Forces with 34, Kibra 32, Nairobi 17 and Busia and Kisumu with 12 points each.

The final leg will be held from November 21-23 in Kisumu.

Cosby subjected Moses Juma from Kibra to heavy punishment before the middleweight bout was stopped barely in the first round as Mogunde also outclassed Juma’s compatriot Alvin Oduor to win in welterweight.

Martin Oduor (bantamweight), Martin Maina (light flyweight), and Tobias Okeyo (super heavyweight) all won their bouts for Police.

Oduor claimed victory after Duncan Kamaa from Thika was disqualified, Maina outclassed Edwin Muthuri from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) while Kibra’s Wellington Busili retired in the first round to hand Okeyo easy victory.

Humphrey Ochieng beast Ishmael Asoka of KDF to light heavyweight victory.

John Juma from Kibra claimed victory against Joseph Shigali from Police after the light welterweight bout was abandoned as Benson Kamau from Nairobi won lightweight, beating Ethan Maina of Police.

KDF’s Kevin Maina made light work of Kibra’s Mohammed Hussein in flyweight as Kibra’s Joshua Wasike triumphed in heavyweight after stunning Peter Abuti (KDF) in the final.

The leg also had four women’s bouts on the cards.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Christine Ongare of Police made mincemeat of Siaya’s Christine Aluoch while Phanice Mwanaidi of Trans Nzoia whacked Nairobi’s Ann Wanjiru in 50kg bout.

The referee stopped the 54kg bout in the third round to save Kibra’s Amina Martha from further punishment from Alice Waiyego of Nairobi.