Hit Squad intensify training for Africa Games

By RICHARD MWANGI

The provisional boxing national team, Hit Squad, has stepped up preparations at the Kenya Police Depot in Mathare, Nairobi ahead of the 12th edition of the Africa Games set for Rabat, Morocco from August 19-31.

The recently elected Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president, Jamal Otieno, who had visited the team on Tuesday said he was optimistic Kenyan boxers will do well in Morocco.

“We are doing our best to keep our provisional squad of both male and female pugilists in good form before we join the camp for the Games," said Otieno.

David Munuhe, who is one of the two coaches handling the team, said they were still waiting for confirmation from the games organising committee on the specific weight categories for both men and women boxers who will be eligible to compete in Morocco.

“There are 10 male weight categories and three female ones in the tournaments organised by the International Boxing Association (AIBA). But in the Olympic Games, they have eight male and five female weight berths,” said Munuhe who doubles up as the BAK secretary.

The BAK competition secretary, John Waweru, said that Shaffi Bakari - who won a light flyweight bronze medal during the 2017 Africa Championship in Congo Brazzaville - has moved to flyweight which was previously dominated by Joseph Mulinge (KDF).

Waweru said that Mulinge performed poorly during the third leg of the national boxing league at Kongowea's Uwanja wa Mbuzi in Mombasa that ran from July 18-20. Mulinge lost in the quarter-finals.