Imperious GSU keep volleyball crown
Sunday November 24 2019
General Service Unit (GSU) reigned supreme against a much improved Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-0 (25-19,25-21,25-23) to successful defend their Kenya Volleyball Federation national League play off title as the curtain came down on the three-day event at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday night.
With Sunday's results, both teams have qualified for the Africa Club championship set for next year at a yet to be decided venue.
Both teams came to the match on the back of double wins against Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Prisons.
Prior to the clash, KPA captain Sammy Nge’ny said they had nothing to lose and would receive the outcome of the match with open hands and as much as they gave their best it was not good enough to stop GSU from defending the title.
In a post match interview, GSU coach Gideon Tarus said the local scene is water under bridge now and the focus moves to next year club championship.
“I’m happy we have defended the title for the third time in a row. Worth noting is that we have only lost four sets in an entire season but it’s not something to be happy about as we need to extend the dominance at the International level, said Tarus a former national men’s assistant coach.
His opposite number Sammy Mulinge said he was glad they have finally broken the jinx of finishing third in previous seasons.
“I’m happy with the results and the performance of the boys. But this is my passionate appeal to the technical bench that in future they should look beyond two or three clubs when giving call ups to the national team. The talent out here is massive if the performance of the players in the just concluded event is anything to go by “ noted Mulinge, who doubles up as the beach volleyball coach.
Individual Awards
Ladies
Most Valuable players
Brackcidise Agala-Prisons
Attacker Leonida Kasaya-KCB
Blocker Violet Makuto-KCB
Server Carolyne Sirengo-DCI
Setter Joy Lusenaka -Prisons
Libero Agripina Kundu-Pipeline
Receiver Mercy Moim-Prisons
Men
MVP Abiud Chirchir -GSU
Setter Brian Melly-GSU
Receiver David Thuita -KPA
Blocker Rodgers Kipkirui -Prisons
Attacker Enock Mogeni -KPA
Libero- Noah Bett-GSU