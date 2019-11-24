Imperious GSU keep volleyball crown

General Service Unit (GSU) reigned supreme against a much improved Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-0 (25-19,25-21,25-23) to successful defend their Kenya Volleyball Federation national League play off title as the curtain came down on the three-day event at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday night.

With Sunday's results, both teams have qualified for the Africa Club championship set for next year at a yet to be decided venue.

Both teams came to the match on the back of double wins against Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Prisons.

Prior to the clash, KPA captain Sammy Nge’ny said they had nothing to lose and would receive the outcome of the match with open hands and as much as they gave their best it was not good enough to stop GSU from defending the title.

In a post match interview, GSU coach Gideon Tarus said the local scene is water under bridge now and the focus moves to next year club championship.

“I’m happy we have defended the title for the third time in a row. Worth noting is that we have only lost four sets in an entire season but it’s not something to be happy about as we need to extend the dominance at the International level, said Tarus a former national men’s assistant coach.

His opposite number Sammy Mulinge said he was glad they have finally broken the jinx of finishing third in previous seasons.

“I’m happy with the results and the performance of the boys. But this is my passionate appeal to the technical bench that in future they should look beyond two or three clubs when giving call ups to the national team. The talent out here is massive if the performance of the players in the just concluded event is anything to go by “ noted Mulinge, who doubles up as the beach volleyball coach.

Individual Awards

Ladies

Most Valuable players

Brackcidise Agala-Prisons

Attacker Leonida Kasaya-KCB

Blocker Violet Makuto-KCB

Server Carolyne Sirengo-DCI

Setter Joy Lusenaka -Prisons

Libero Agripina Kundu-Pipeline

Receiver Mercy Moim-Prisons

Men

MVP Abiud Chirchir -GSU

Setter Brian Melly-GSU

Receiver David Thuita -KPA

Blocker Rodgers Kipkirui -Prisons

Attacker Enock Mogeni -KPA