Is Paul Bitok heading to KCB?

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Is veteran coach Paul Bitok joining the KCB women’s volleyball team technical bench?

Nation Sport understands that Bitok, who on Tuesday threw in the towel as Malkia Strikers head coach after returning home from the 2019 FIVB World Cup, is heading to KCB as the club's technical director.

Reached for comment, KCB team manager Moses Kimani was coy on the matter, only saying "it's a free world."

“Bitok is a former employee at KCB, a player and a coach and his presence here should not shock people. However, as to whether he will be joining the team I really can’t confirm or deny but we will see what happens going forward," said Kimani.

WAS IN RWANDA

Bitok returned in the country mid this year having been away in Rwanda for 10 years.

Related Stories Cameroon outbid Kenya for Olympic qualifiers hosting rights

Advertisement

The former International then took over as the Malkia Strikers caretaker coach where he guided the team to retain the African Games title in Rabat, Morocco in August and the FIVB World Cup in Japan before he stepped aside.

Bitok however said he is open to assist the national team in an advisory capacity.

Should the move go through, Bitok will join Japheth Munala (head coach) who has been his assistant in the national team and David Kinga (assistant) and Eunice Maiyo (trainer) in the technical bench.

At the same time, KCB - who finished second during the last year’s Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs - have parted ways with three players.

Former Kenya Prison’s trio of Elisheba Chepkemboi, Salome Wanjala and Pauline Nyongesa have been dimmed surplus to requirements by the bankers as they gear up for this season's play-offs where they will be hoping to wrestle the crown from Prisons.

The three players are part of the squad that had signed two-year contracts with the bankers recently.