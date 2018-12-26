It's been a year of promise for Kenya volleyball

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

It was a year where young talents finally raised their hands at both national team and club level.

The exciting talents delivered an entertaining Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league play-off early December at Kasarani unlike the last two editions which were held at Makande Hall in Mombasa.

For the first time in five years, the play-offs had a title sponsor in Kenya Commercial Bank who pumped in Sh1 million to the event. It was a sign of good things to come from the new KVF office that was elected in April.

KVF elections

Charles Nyaberi and Moses Mbuthia returned to the national executive committee after a four-year absence while perennial holders Martin Makokha and Kipkemei Sirma were ousted.

Nyaberi replaced Makokha as the first vice president while David Kilundo took up Sirma’s post of second vice president.

Waithaka Kioni (president), Ben Juma (secretary general), Kenneth Tonui (treasurer) retained their seats. The elections ushered in new faces in Mududa Waweru (vice chairman-gender), Mbuthia (deputy treasurer) and John Oronje (deputy sports organizing secretary).

In a vote of confidence to the new administration, National Oil Corporation renewed their sponsorship with the Malkia Strikers for another three years to the tune of Sh42 million.

FIVB World Championships

Back to the courts, after eight years in the cold Malkia Strikers returned to the FIVB World Championships in October determined to qualify for the second round. After beating Kazakhstan in their Pool “D” opener there was a wave of optimism about their chances of making it past the preliminaries given that the top four teams in each pool would proceed to the second round.

Kenya Pipeline coach Japheth Munala (centre) looks on dejectedly as Janet Wanja replaces Rose Magoi during their Kenya Volleyball Federation national league play off match against Kenya Prisons played ta Moi International, Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 3,2018. Prisons won 3-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

However, losses to Serbia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Brazil confirmed their exit at the first hurdle with coach Japheth Munala failing to write history at the tournament held in Japan.

For all their poor preparations that saw them play friendlies against local club sides, it was over-ambitious for Kenya to even think of winning a match at the global event.

Apart from the straight-sets win against Kazakhstan, there were a few positives to take home key among them the emergence of young talent in the team. The trio of Emmaculate Chemtai, Sharon Chepchumba and Lorine Chebet stood out for Prisons Kenya in the CAVB Africa Club Championships in Cairo in March and went ahead to impress Munala at the national team’s residential training to book a ticket to Japan.

While Chemtai and Chepchumba were imperious in attack, Chebet proved a key inclusion as her killer blocks complemented the established duo of Edith Wisa and Trizah Atuka.

Elizabeth Wanyama’s recall to the national team set up after two-year absence was the only surpise in the run up to the world championships. Aggrippina Kundu looked to have secured the libero jersey in her absence.

Kenya Pipeline's Janet Wanja gestures during their Kenya Volleyball Federation national league play off match against Kenya Prisons played ta Moi International, Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 3,2018. Prisons won 3-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Pipeline leaks

Chemtai, Chepchumba and Chebet further guided Prisons to the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League title with an unbeaten record in the play-offs.

The win ended a four-year dominance by Kenya Pipeline who finished a disappointing third behind Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as newcomers Bungoma County were fourth.

Once again, coach Josp Barasa kept faith in the young players with only skipper Mercy Moim and Wanyama being the experienced players.

The rest - Chebet, Chepchumba, Wisa, Chemtai and Joy Lusenaka – had never won the title before. Yet they played a key role with Lusenaka specifically impressive restricting award-winning setter Jane Wacu to bit-part role.

Kenya Pipeline attacker Leonida Kasaya (left) spikes against Kenya Prisons’ Joy Lusenaka and Faith Wisah (right) during their during their Kenya Volleyball Federation play offs held at Moi International Sports Stadium, Kasarani on December 3, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The wardresses only dropped a set against nemesis Pipeline as they picked nine points to finish first. They had beaten KCB and Bungoma County in straight sets in their first two matches. The title aside, the composure and maturity of Lusenaka stood out as she was named the best setter of the tournament. With Janet Wanja approaching the sunset of her career, Lusenaka looks like she has finally come of age and can be a good replacement for the long-serving setter at the national team.

GSU’s record title

While Prisons’ women’s team were flawless in the play-offs, their men’s team was no match for General Service Unit (GSU) who clinched a record 13th title blanking their rivals 3-0.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) picked a set from the champions despite losing 3-1.

But it was against Prisons that GSU turned up. Coach Gideon Tarus struggled to find a winning team in the first two matches (against KDF and KPA) but when he finally got it right, they were unstoppable. The introduction of Bonventure Wekesa to his first six stabilized his reception and once again it was the youngsters who shone.

General Service Unit (GSU) players celebrate a point during their 2018 Kenya Volleyball Federation national league play offs match against Kenya Prisons played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 3, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Simon Kipkorir was a constant menace with his quick attacks down the middle, Abiud Chirchir delivered consistently through his back-row attacks and Brian Meli coordinated the show with accurate setting.

Despite losing the best libero award to KPA’s Sam Juma, Noah Bett showed remarkable improvement especially in floor defence and reception. So good was his overall performance that Alex Kariuki barely touched a ball in the entire tournament.

With GSU having finished fifth in the CAVB Africa Club Championships earlier in the year, there is all reason to believe that the young blood in the team can go a notch higher next year.

It is the same philosophy of recruiting young players that has made KDF a stubborn side this year as the soldiers staged a major upset in the play-offs opener stunning Prisons 3-2. Another budding player, opposite Kevin Omuse was the top scorer for KDF in his first appearance at the play-offs.

The future of the men’s national team looks bright with the likes of Meli, Bett, Kipkorir, Chirchir and Omuse in the picture. Experienced players like James Ontere, David Thuita and Wekesa showed they still have something to offer and if well blended with the youngsters then the men’s team can perform well at the continental level next year.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)’s Elijah Bosire sets the ball in their match against Prisons Kenya during the Kenya Volleyball Federation play offs held at Moi International Sports Stadium, Kasarani on December 2, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Third force

Even as Prisons women and GSU won the play-offs, it is an open secret that there is room for a third force in both categories. KCB, who finished second, have already made a statement signing Munala from Pipeline as well as key players like Noel Murambi, Violet Makuto and Leonida Kasaya. It was a big sign that they want to restore the glory days at the club where Dorcas Ndasaba starred during her peak.

The arrival of Munala and the galaxy of stars now means KCB not only have a rich technical bench but also quality in their playing unit

Metrine Nabwire was named the best attacker in the play-offs and the arrival of Murambi and Kasaya will add strength to that department. Munala will work with former Kenyan internationals David Muthui and Jacktone Omukani on the bench.

Atuka and Christine Siwa have also been linked with the bankers meaning Pipeline could further be weakened and pave way for KCB to share the limelight with Prisons at least for the next half a decade.

KDF players celebrate after winning their Kenya Volleyball Federation play-off match against Kenya Prisons at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on December 1, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the men’s category, KDF and KPA both gave a good account of themselves in the play-offs. They claimed only one win in the tournament but it was KPA’s resilience against GSU and Prisons that shocked the volleyball fraternity.

Against GSU they won the first set before losing the remaining three. Again, they won a set against Prisons in a fiercely contested encounter where they could have actually snatched a point. Their only win came against KDF (3-2) but for a team that only assembles a few days to match day and hardly trains together it was a very good display.