Italy hand Malkia rude welcome to Olympic qualifiers

The matches are being played in a round robin format with the winner in each of the six qualifying groups punching their tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A spirited display from the Malkia Strikers in the opening set was blotted by what has become the team’s Achilles heel in major tournaments – reception.

The hosts, who had beaten Kenya by a similar margin in their four previous meetings, left nothing to chance as they dominated from start to finish in this tie that lasted less than an hour.

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Italy continued their dominance over Kenya with a straight sets (25-17, 25-10, 25-14 ) victory in the opening match of the Group ‘F’ Inter-continental Olympic qualification tournament on Friday in Catania.

The hosts, who had beaten Kenya by a similar margin in their four previous meetings, left nothing to chance as they dominated from start to finish in this tie that lasted less than an hour.

A spirited display from the Malkia Strikers in the opening set was blotted by what has become the team’s Achilles heel in major tournaments – reception.

Italy star Paola Egonu exposed Kenya’s weakness with a hatrick of aces after the first technical time out of the first set saw the ladies in blue go on a three-point rally from to lead 11-7.

There was no stopping Davide Mazzanti’s charges from there as they scored at will to clinch the first set 25-17.

Kenya coach Shaileen Ramdoo did not make a change in the second set keeping faith in his preferred first six of Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Janet Wanja, Immaculate Chemtai, Trizah Atuka and rookie Gladys Ekaru who was a late inclusion to the travelling party as Edith Wisa’s replacement.

Yet there was no respite as the Italians showed their class in the second set with a resounding 25-10 win. With only pride to play for in the third set, Ramdoo rung four changes starting Lorine Chebet, Pamela Masaisai as Sharon Chepchumba and Violet Makuto started at opposite and middle blocker respectively.

There was improvement but it could not prevent Italy from carrying the day. In an earlier match played at the same venue, Netherlands blanked Belgium 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-22) to set up a potential group decider with Italy on Sunday.

The matches are being played in a round robin format with the winner in each of the six qualifying groups punching their tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Should Kenya fail to qualify in Catania, they will battle it out for the single slot reserved for African countries in the continental qualifiers slated for January next year.

Saturday fixtures

Netherlands v Kenya – 7.00pm