Wacu out as Malkia Strikers continue preps for Cup of Nations

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, will be without award-winning setter Jane Wacu in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations slated for July 7-15 in Cairo.

Wacu, who plies her trade with Anse Royale in Seychelles, has not yet reported to camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where the team has been training for over a month in preparation for the continental championship.

Wacu fell out with Italian coach Shailene Ramdoo after the setter skipped some training sessions and returned to Seychelles after the Zone V Africa Games qualifiers held in Uganda last month.

In her absence, Ramdoo will rely on the experienced Janet Wanja and the youthful duo of Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons) and Esther Mutinda (Kenya Pipeline) in the setting department.

“The general rule at national team level is that no practice, no position for you. You have to look at the team first then individuals. You can be a very good player but no individual can win a match or a championship alone,” Ramdoo told Nation Sport at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

“We have many other setters who are good enough so there is no cause for alarm. They have shown me that they are ready to compete,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramdoo, who has 14 players in residential training camp ahead of Cup of Nations, says he has been impressed by some youngsters in the squad.

“We have a meeting today with the chairman where we will finalise on the squad. There has to be young players since we are in a transition phase. It’s important that we don’t skip this step since our rivals have done it,” insisted Ramdoo.