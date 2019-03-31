By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Captanne (James Muhindi), trained by Oliver Gray, was the only horse who seemed to not worry about conditions, winning the Mijikenda Kaya Forests Maiden, by seven lengths, with plenty to spare.

Otherwise, times were faster than usual, at Ngong, on Sunday, regardless of what they all had to face.

Joe Muya had a sweet treble with Harbour Bay, Go Pro, and, La Cha Cha, while Patsy Sercombe replicated that with White Dragon, Gold Pot, and, Compadre.

White Dragon sat quietly behind Pharoah's Advocate and Clothes Horse, as they rallied away in the Tankard Trophy. Then, Lesley Sercombe asked the question of White Dragon, with a fruity answer for Mrs Michael Spencer.

1.15 pm - First Race - World Heritage Sites Handicap (900m)

1. Compadre (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Comic Star (Patrck Mungai)

3. Kalola (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.75/1.5/3. Time: 56 secs. Favourite: Winner6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by D. Pleitz, D. Schneider, David Ansell, and, D. Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.50 pm - Second Race - The Seven Furlong SM Spencer Tryon Trophy

1. Harbour Bay (Daniel Tanui) Curved Ball-Harbour Light

2. El Mundo (Richard Kibet)

3. Navy Seal (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Bulawayo (Michael Kiilu)

Distance: 2.5/2.5/8. Time: 1:26:6/10 secs. Favourite: Navy Seal. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

2.25 pm - Third Race - Thimlich Ohinga Site Handicap (1,600m)

1. Go Pro (Henry Muya)

2. Fire Fighter (Richard Kibet)

3. Macushla (Paul Kiarie)

Piece of Cake withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: half/1/1.4. Time: 1:43:3/10 secs. Favourite: Fire Fighter. Runners: 4

Owned by Joe Muya and D. Mahinda. Trainer Joe Muya

3.00 pm - Fourth Race - Mijikenda Kaya Forests Maiden (1,800m)

1. Captanne (James Muhindi)

2. Choc Chip (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Supreme Rock (Paul Kiarie)

Emmy Award withdrawn at the start

Distance: 7.5/2.5/2.4/8. Time: 1:58:00 secs. Favourite: Choc Chip . Runners: 5

Owned by B. Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray

3.35 pm - Fifth Race - Fort Jesus Handicap (1,600m)

1. La Cha Cha (Henry Muya)

2. April's Song (S. Mwangi)

3. Pepper Wood (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 0.75/4.4/2.4/3.5. Time: 1:41:1/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned by D. Mahinda, Joe Muya, and, S. Muya. Trainer Joe Muya

3.30 pm - Sixth Race - Lake Turkana National Park Handicap (1,200m)

1. Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Shaman (Richard Kibet)

3. Quickfire (Jacob Lokorian)

Distance: 0.75/3/6/6.5. Time: 1:11:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 6. Runners: 8

Owned by Justice Lenaola, Doctor John Sercombe, David Gray, and, A. Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.05 pm - Seventh Race - The Tankard Trophy (2,400m)

1. White Dragon (Lesley Sercombe) Judpot-Gold Review

2. Clothes Horse (Richard Kibet)

3. Pharoah's Advocate (Patrick Mungai)

4. King of Oxted (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1/1.75/5.4. Time: 2:37:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Dubai World Cup at Meydan, Saturday evening

Thunder Snow (Christophe Soumillon)

Gronowski (Oisin Murphy)

Gunnevera (Emisael Jaramillo)

Pavel (Joel Rosario)

Audible (Flavian Prat)

Yoshida (Jose Ortiz)