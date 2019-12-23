By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya Commercial Bank women’s volleyball team has once again raided local rivals for top stars in the transfer market.

KCB have roped in Malkia Strikers middle blocker Edith Wisa from Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions Kenya Prisons as well as Africa’s best attacker Sharon Chepchumba from Kenya Pipeline with eyes on the next year’s African Clubs Championship.

The two signed three-year contracts with an option of extension worth Sh250,000 per month, Nation Sport understands.

The bankers finished second in the play-offs last month and will return to the clubs championship next year where they will be keen to improve on their rankings having finished a disappointing ninth place earlier this year in Egypt.

Wisa and Chepchumba will join national team trio of hard-hitting attacker Leonida Kasaya, left handed Violet Makuto and Noel Murambi who switched allegiance from Pipeline to KCB earlier this year.

KCB had also poached Jemima Siangu, Truphosa Samoei and Christine Njambi from the Pipeline, alongside coach Japheth Munala.

The soft-spoken middle blocker Wisa confirmed the development saying it was not an easy decision.

"I joined Prisons in 2013 straight from Lugulu Girls and it has been my home since then. I want to thank the technical bench and the players for the chance they gave me. As I move to the other side, I still hold Prisons in high regard and I can only wish them all the best going forward and who knows, maybe our paths might cross in future,” said the 25-year-old, who is an undergraduate student at the Mount Kenya University.

“I have been at Prisons for quite some time and it reaches a time as a player you want to grow and face new challenges and I believe KCB will offer me that. But in the end of it all, I want to be better."

Chepchumba has been on a roll since moving from Prisons to Pipeline at the end of 2018.

The Kwanthanze Secondary School alumni's move to the bankers was in the offing after she reportedly refused to sign a contract extension with Pipeline last week.

A source close to Chepchumba said the offer KCB tabled was irresistible.

At the same time, KCB are said to have reached out to national team and Pipeline libero, Aggripina Kundu alongside upcoming setter Esther Mutinda and fast-rising middle blocker Gladys Ekaru all from Pipeline but the trio turned down the offer.

Name: Edith Wisa

Age: 25

Position: Middle blocker

Clubs (Kenya prisons from 2013-2019) now KCB

Height: 1.84 m (6 ft 0 in)

Weight: 72 kg

Name: Sharon Chepchumba

Age: 21

Position: Left/right attacker

Clubs: Kenya Prisons (2018), Kenya Pipeline (2019) now KCB

Height: 1.83 m (6 ft 0)