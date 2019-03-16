KCB dispatch Congo’s DSGP in Club Championships opener

By CELLESTINE OLILO

KCB women’s volleyball team on Saturday announced their return to the CAVB Women’s African Club Championship with a convincing 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-17) win over Congo’s DSGP at the Al Ahly Complex in Cairo, Egypt.

The bankers, who finished second in last year’s Kenya Volleyball Federation league play-offs to earn a slot in this continental competition, had an easy time fending off the Congolese team who couldn’t get more than 15 points in the first two sets.

Under coaches Japheth Munala and David Kinga, the bankers had set a podium finish as their target for the competition, and Saturday’s result now sets this goal in motion ahead of their next group game against Tunisian giants Carthage - where the real test awaits.

“The first matches are usually the hardest games but you can see that the girls have proven their mettle. Winning that first match was our first goal and we have achieved it. Now we need to build up on this so that we can achieve our target of finishing within the top three positions,” Munala told Nation Sport from Cairo.

Munala has on his side a team of talented and experienced players, including six from rivals Kenya Pipeline who were at the continental tournament last year.

The six are hitter Noel Murambi, award winning right attacker Violet Makuto, utility player Leonida Kasaya, upstarter Jemimah Siangu, Truphosa Samoei and Christine Njambi.

On Sunday, Kenya Pipeline, who last won the African title in 2005 in Nairobi, will launch their campaign for an eighth crown against Rwanda’s Revenue Authority, while Kenya Prisons will take on Asec from Cote d’Ivoire.

Prisons landed in a tough pool D in the draw that was conducted on Friday afternoon, and will have to contend with former champions El Shams of Egypt and GS Petroilers of Algeria, as well as Uganda’s Nkumba and Asec of Cote d’Ivoire.

This year’s edition of the Women's African Club Championship is being hosted by nine-time winners Al Ahly club in Cairo, Egypt. Ahly beat Carthage of Tunisia to grab the hosting rights and will be out to defend the title the won last year after edging out Tunisia’s Carthage.

Pool A: Ahly (Egypt), Customs (Nigeria), USFA (Burundi), Canon (DRC)

Pool B: Carthage (Tunisia), DGSP (Congo), KCB (Kenya)

Pool C: Pipeline (Kenya), Shooting (Egypt), Revenue (Rwanda), FAP (Cameroon)

Pool D: Prisons (Kenya), Asec (Cote d’Ivoire), Nkumba (Uganda), GSP (Algeria), Shams (Egypt)