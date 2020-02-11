KCB keen to restore lost glory

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Commercial Bank women volleyball team coach Japheth Munala believes the addition of new signings Mercy Moim, Edith Wisa and Sharon Chepchumba has made the team stronger.

Moim and Wisa ditched Kenya Prisons for the bankers while Chepchumba joins from rivals Kenya Pipeline. The team is gearing up for the opening leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League in Nyeri where they will face Bungoma County and Kenya Pipeline on February 14.

Munala says they have trained their sights on building a strong team for the Africa Clubs Championships scheduled for April 1 to 11 in Cairo, Egypt.

“We have had a full house in training for the past two weeks and I am happy with the progress so far. The new players are experienced and talented and that makes us a better team. We now have a strong substitutes bench and that is key in volleyball,” Munala said.

“We don’t have any injuries at the moment and my prayer is that all players stay fit and healthy throughout the season. After playing in Nyeri we will come back and continue our preparations for the Clubs Championship. When you have new players gelling at times is a challenge and we need at least one more month of training together as a unit,” he added.

Despite boosting his squad with big names, Munala refuses to admit they are the team to beat this season.

“The key is to make sure we are united and play coordinated volleyball. It is a team sport and therefore everyone has to be at their best. Any team that builds such a unit will always have an advantage,” said Munala who singled out local rivals Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons, Egypt’s Al Ahly and Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien and CF Carthage as their major opponents in Cairo.

National team captain Mercy Moim is undoubtedly the biggest star in the team and she is keen to make her impact felt.

“Time had come for me to move from Kenya Prisons but they remain my family forever. I have worked for Kenya Prisons for 13 years and you cannot erase such good memories. Now I am at KCB and my focus remains the same, to get better and help the team do well. We have trained well so far and we are eager to start on a positive note,” she said.