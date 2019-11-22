KCB outclass DCI at Kasarani event

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The national team trio of Leonida Kasaya, Violet Makuto and Noel Murambi guided KCB to a 3-0 win (( 25-15, 25-20,25-11) against newcomers Directorate of Criminal Investigation in the second match of the Kenya Volleyball Federation national League at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on Friday.

In the first set, KCB dominated in all departments with Kasaya and upcoming attacker Jemimah Siangu being the main tormentors as the bankers easily led 8-2 and 8-16 at the 1st and 2nd technical time outs

DCI’s Peris Kanus, Faith Imodia, Caroline Cheruto and Caroline Sirengo's efforts at the net were not enough as they still trailed 22-13, before KCB won the set 25-15.

The second set was closely contested, but it was KCB who forced an 8-7 led in the 1st TTO.

KCB coach Japheth Munala then rested middle blocker Belinda Barasa, a form three student at the Kesogon Secondary school from Kitale, for the experienced Nancy Mulonza.

Murambi, Makuto and Kasaya's razor blade-like spikes tore apart DCI blocks as they extended their lead to 19-16 and 23-19 , before bagging the second set 25-20.

Destined for a win, the bankers scored at will to easily clinch the third set 25-11.