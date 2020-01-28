KCB sign Malkia Strikers captain Moim

KCB Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi said the bank is determined to build a professional outfit

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Kenya Commercial Bank have confirmed the signing of national women's volleyball team skipper Mercy Moim.

Moim becomes the latest acquisition for the bankers after putting pen to paper to a three-year deal. Moim, a former KCB player, will reunite with middle blocker Edith Wisa who also joined the team from champions Kenya Prisons.

Other signings are Malkia Strikers opposite Sharon Chepchumba, formerly with Kenya Pipeline, and Ugandan middle blocker Sharon Amito who crossed over from Ndejje University.

Youngsters Sharon Sandui and Emmaculate Nekesa have also joined the team from Kwanthanze Secondary School.

KCB Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi said the bank is determined to build a professional outfit that will conquer Africa like in the golden era which ended in 2006 when they won their last Africa Club Championship title.

“We have been in consultations with the technical team led by Paul Bitok and we are convinced that the new signings will take KCB to the next level. It’s a long-term project that we believe will change the lives of these players and shape the future of Kenyan volleyball,” said Sidi, who is KCB’s volleyball team patron.

“Last year we had a new team in the Club Championships and that’s why we were bundled out early but this year we mean business with this squad. We want to fly the Kenyan flag high and make sure the trophy comes home,” she said.