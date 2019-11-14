KCB taking it easy despite high expectations

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

KCB women’s team is under no pressure to deliver the Kenya Volleyball Federation title which has remained elusive.

The bankers, who recruited heavily, finished top of the regular season in Kapsabet ahead of the play-offs that serve off next Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre indoor Arena, Kasarani.

They beat Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in that order, respectively, in regular season.

KCB, who finished second last season behind defending champions Prisons, signed Noel Murambi, Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya, Truphosa Samoei, Leonida Kasaya, Jemimah Siangu and Christine Njambi from Pipeline alongside coach Japheth Munala.

The bankers also signed Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) setter Ernestine Akimanizanye.

Speaking Thursday after their training session at the Nyayo National Stadium, coach Munala said there are no clear favourites during the three-day event play-offs.

He said, “All these teams are competitive and any of them can win the title. However, will are pulling out all the stops to ensure we bag the title that has been a preserve for either Prisons or Pipeline.

Our finishing top in the League will count for nothing and that’s why we are tightening our loose ends in the serving and reception departments. These areas have been our main undoing."

At the same time, Munala revealed they will field youngster Belinda Barasa, a Form Three student from Kesogon Secondary School, in centre position.

This is after Lorine Chebet, who has been partnering with left-handed Violet Makuto in the position, moved back to Kenya Prisons where she is currently undergoing training at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

The tactician said Barasa will be a force to reckon with in the near future if her exploits are anything to go by.

Barasa will, however, muscle for a starting line-up against Makuto, Modesta Chepchirchir and Mildred Cherop

“We would have been left in an awkward position had we not registered Barasa after Chebet left for Prisons. She is a young player who has shown maturity and confidence in the training and definitely we will be fielding her,” said Munala, who doubles up as the national women’s team assistant coach.