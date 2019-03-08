Revamped KCB gear up for Africa Club Championships

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women’s volleyball team it targeting a podium finish as the team returns to CAVB Women’s African Club Championship that serves off on March 16 in Cairo.

The bankers finished second in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league play-offs last year to qualify for Africa club championships for the first time since 2015.

A revamped 12-woman KCB squad left the country on Thursday night full of hope and excitement ahead of the annual continental competition.

Under experienced coach Japheth Munala and his assistant David Kinga, KCB have reinforced their squad to include a number of talented players, among them six from rivals Kenya Pipeline team.

The six players KCB poached from Kenya Pipeline are Noel Murambi, award-winning attacker Violet Makuto, utility player Leonida Kasaya, Jemimah Siangu, Truphosa Samoei and Christine Njambi.

There was however no place in the team for setter Salome Wanjala, right attacker Nancy Mulonza and middle blocker Pauline Nyongesa who played a huge role in last year’s KVF playoffs held last year in Nairobi.

Wanjala was particularly instrumental in KCB’s penultimate game that saw the bankers overcome former champions Kenya Pipeline to finish second ahead of eventual winners Kenya Prisons. Phoscah Kasisi and Linet Mukambi are also out of the team.

“This is a new challenge for me and many team players but we have a good squad and we are prepared to meet our target which is to finish in the top three positions,” coach Munala said prior to the team’s departure. The championship will be hosted by nine-time winners Ahly club in Cairo.

