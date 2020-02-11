KDF's Aliwa relishing men's coaching role

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Newly appointed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men’s team head coach Elisha Aliwa is optimistic of turning around the fortunes of the club ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League season set to serve off on Friday at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri.

Aliwa, who played for KDF for over a decade before retiring last year, replaced Pius Birech who has taken up a similar role with the women’s team.

Interestingly, Aliwa served as head coach of the women’s team last season. Aliwa will be assisted by another KDF veteran Sila Makiso.

And the former Kenya international setter has hit the ground running roping in libero Phillip Njoroge from Equity Bank, setter Collins Omondi from community side Mathare 4A, middle blockers Ammon Kirwa and Josephat Muchai from Kapkenyeloi Secondary School and Strathmore University respectively.

Having retained the entire squad that finished fourth last season, Aliwa is keen on building an “exciting young team” that will win KDF its first league title.

“This is a good challenge that has come early in my coaching career. We have a very young team so we don’t want to put a lot of pressure on them.

“I have played with them so this gives me an added advantage because I know them very well and their abilities. We want to focus on guiding them to be better players because they have the talent and resources,” said Aliwa.

“We want to build a strong team for the future but they first have to grasp the little details that help a team win so that they can enjoy themselves on court. We can’t talk about winning the league because that calls for experience which will take time to build. We are targeting the play-offs,” he added.

The soldiers open their campaign against rivals Kenya Army and Western Prisons during the Nyeri leg on Friday. Aliwa said they will have to be at their brilliant best against the unpredictable opponents.

“It’s a new season so we don’t know what to expect from our opponents. The men’s league is so competitive and full of surprises so you can’t underrate any team. The journey to the play-offs begins in Nyeri and we will be going for maximum points from the onset,” said Aliwa.

Team manager Alfred Chedotum has expressed confidence in the duo of Aliwa and Makiso who were part of the KDF side that finished second in 2003, their best ever finish in the league.

“We have decided to pick our very own and we are confident they will deliver. They understand what KDF is all about and we are going to support them fully by enrolling them for coaching courses to further their education,” said Chedotum.