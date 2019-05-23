KDF, DCI take top forms to Eldoret for third leg action

By BENARD ROTICH

Kenya Defence Forces and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be seeking to extend their leads in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s and women’s leagues respectively, during the third leg of matches which serve off at Eldoret Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu on Friday.

The same venue will host the 13th edition of the Africa Merchant Assurance Company (Amaco) International Volleyball Tournament that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

KDF leads the league standings with nine points after three matches followed by AP Kenya with similar points having played four matches - winning three and losing one match - with defending champions GSU sitting in third place with six points.

“The players have trained well and we shall be seeking to get more points in the league. We are also seeking to reclaim the Amaco title after failing to win it for the last four years,” said KDF team manager Alfred Chedotum.

The women’s top flight league has four teams DCI, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline and Bungoma County who are all tied on three points each.

DCI team manager Neddy Kilimo is confident her charges will pick maximum points in Eldoret even though she anticipates stiff competition.

“The girls have been doing well recently and we will be putting up a spirited effort to top the league table,” Kilimo warned.

GSU will open the court against Bungoma County at 9am before winding up against their perennial rivals Prison Kenya at 1pm who are scheduled to start their day’s programme against KPA.

KVF National League fixtures

Friday

Men:

9am - Bungoma County v GSU, Kenya Prisons v KPA, Western Prisons v Nairobi Prisons, Vihiga County v Equity Bank, Prison Mombasa v Kenya Army, AP Kenya v Kenya Defence Forces

1pm - KDF v Bungoma County, Kenya Defence Forces v AP Kenya, Equity Bank v Prison Mombasa, Nairobi Prison v Vihiga County, KPA v Western Prison, GSU v Prison Kenya

Women: