KDF recall former international for play-offs

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) setter Elisha Aliwa has been recalled to the team ahead of Kenya Volleyball Federation end of season play-offs which serve off on Friday at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

This is after first choice setter Joel Sato was enlisted for a military mission. Aliwa last featured for the soldiers during the first leg of the regular season in Kitale in March before being sent for further military training.

The former Kenyan international admitted it has been a tall order to fit in the team.

"I have been a little rusty in training but it's something normal when you are coming from a long break. I have made good progress and luckily I have played with most of the players before so we have gelled well," said Aliwa who will battle for a starting place with Aggrey Kimeli. "The training is going on well and with few days remaining, we are tightening the loose ends."

KDF team manager Alfred Chedotum rued the absence of Sato but expressed confidence in his replacements.

“It’s a setback since we have played with Sato the whole season and the team had gelled. We had no choice but to recall Aliwa who has massive experience and exposure having played in the national team. Aliwa and Kimeli are doing well in training and we hope for the best," noted Chedotum.

Meanwhile, the soldiers have been boosted by the return of outside hitter Micah Lagat and middle blocker Benard Wechuli who were away for military training for the entire regular season.

“Last year we finished third behind winners General Service Unit(GSU) and Kenya Prisons. We want to better our performance. I know it will not be easy but it can be done,” added Chedotum.

KDF start their title hunt against General Service Unit (GSU) on Friday, before taking on Kenya Prisons on Saturday. They will face Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Saturday.