KPA seal Africa club champs slot

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s team won against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1(25-17,22-25,27-25,25-20) to book an early ticket to Africa Club Championship with a match to spare as the Kenya Volleyball Federation national League play-offs entered day two at the Moi International Sport Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on Saturday.

KPA play their last match against defending champions General Service Unit on Sunday, while KDF will be seeking to record their first win when they parade against Prisons.

The dockers, who have in previous years settled for third position behind Prisons and GSU, remain unbeaten having shocked Prisons 3-1 on Friday night.

Commenting on the win, fast-rising Enock Mogeni, who is a darling of fans thanks to his well oiled and powerful spikes, said he can only get get better.

The fourth year student at the Strathmore University studying Business Information Technology at the same time wants to finally make a debut in the national team.

“ KPA have been supportive all through and I remain indebted to them. They allow me to standby and play and so for now is to make sure I better myself going forward. Of course there are clubs who have begun courting me, but I’m committed to KPA,” said the former Kanyawanga Secondary School County.

Team captain Sammy Ng’eno said they have nothing to lose ahead of the tie against GSU.

“What matters is that we have already qualified for club championship. We have finished third in previous play offs and it feels good to remain unbeaten with a game to spare,” said the centre player.

"The management has been overwhelmingly supportive and the results are so far there for everyone to see."