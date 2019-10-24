KPA shock Prisons to keep play-offs slot

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya Ports Authority men’s team defied the odds to beat the much-fancied Kenya Prisons 3-2 (25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 26-28 and 15-13) to successfully guard their Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs slot in the last leg of the regular season at the Kapsabet showground in Nandi County on Thursday.

The coastal side then extended their good outing with a deserved 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20) win over Kenya Defence Forces to move joint on top with champions General Service Unit (GSU) on 26 points although they have played one more match.

GSU had earlier on eased past Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-22) before they held nerve to see off rivals Kenya Prisons 3-2 (23-25, 33-31,15-25, 25-16 and 15-9) in their second match of the two-day event that ends Friday.

KPA battle Administration Police (AP) in their final match on Friday while GSU will tackle Equity Bank and AP.

KPA coach Samson Sunguti said the results were expected considering they have been training together for two weeks unlike in previous legs where most players who are not based in Mombasa train on their own and link with the squad for matches.

“It’s too early to call but I can firmly say we are in the play-offs. I’m glad the hard work has finally paid off. However, we will not be carried away with the wins of today as our focus is on the last match against AP but I must admit, we are extremely happy for the two massive wins against Prisons and KDF,” said Sunguti.

Prisons, who have 20 points from eight matches, will be out to make amends when they battle Bungoma County, Vihiga County and their compatriots Mombasa Prisons on Friday.

KDF, with 18 points from nine matches, take on Nairobi Prisons and Kenya Army hoping to finish among the top four, while Equity Bank - who have 17 points from 10 matches - line up against GSU with their top four hopes fading.

KDF humiliated AP 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-19) before they succumbed to KPA 3-1.

In the women’s category, KCB extended their lead on the standings to 15 points from six matches after earning three points as their opponents Kenya Army gave the end season meeting a wide berth.

Former champions Kenya Pipeline moved to second position with 14 points from six matches thanks to their two wins against Kenya Defence Forces and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Pipeline defeated DCI 3-0 (25-20, 25-15 ,25-19) before they made light work of KDF 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-15).

Champions Kenya Prisons also benefited from a walkover after Kenya Army were a no show to move to third position with 10 points from four matches.

The three sides are safely into the play-offs with Pipeline and KCB having one match each on Friday while Prisons have two matches.

KCB square it out with Bungoma County, Pipeline entertain Kenya Army as Prisons parade against KDF and DCI.