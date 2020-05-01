KPA volleyball prodigy cold to all suitors

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League best attacker Enock Mogeni declined offers from the country’s top three clubs to have his services as he renewed his one year contract with Kenya Ports Authority men’s team.

Mogeni, who was a joy to watch during the last year’s KVF play-offs at Moi International Sports Centre Stadium Indoor Arena, Kasarani as his side defied odds to finish second, attracted interests from champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces.

The fast-rising opposite, who is studying bachelor’s degree in Business Information and Technology at Strathmore University, declined the offers saying he would not get playing and studying time at the three clubs.

“Definitely it was a good feeling to have three clubs being interested in me. However, switching clubs would have been a slap on KPA who have accommodated me since they noticed my talent back in 2017 and have continued to nurture it with the help of university and national women’s assistant coach Josp Barasa,” said Mogeni, who will turn 23 in October.

“Besides, I don’t intend to play locally for long and signing for either of the three teams would mean I wouldn’t turn professional, something I’m looking forward to do in future,”

Mogeni, who draws inspiration from former Kenyan international James Ontere, said he was far from the finished product.

“KPA came at the university for a friendly match on their way to Kenya Communications Sports Organization (Kecoso) in 2017.

“I featured in the friendly match and I got the eyes of their team manager coach Joel Kosgei and team’s trainer cum player Ontere.

“They continued to keep tabs on me and even after recruiting me in 2018 they kept sharpening my skills although I didn’t play in any competition,” said the Kanyawanga High School alumnus.

“Last year was not any different during the regular season but it was until the play-offs when the technical bench introduced me during the match against Kenya Prisons where I made all the difference.

“We won the match 3-1 and booked a slot in the Club Championship. I’m training hard on the side to guard and ready to push for more awards.”

KPA and GSU were scheduled to represent the country in the African clubs event on April 14 to 22 in Egypt but the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.