KSF appeals for millions to host Africa Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) requires Sh54 million to host the Confederation of Africa Swimming (Cana) Zone III Championships from November 28 to December 1 at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

KSF president Patrick Muyah said they only have Sh2 million and are appealing to the government and the corporates to help the federation host the event that is set to attract also countries from Cana Zone II and IV.

Muyah indicated that heavyweights South Africa, Malawi and Zambia, who come from Zone IV and Zone II’s Benin have confirmed participation and will join hosts Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda for the four-day event.

Muyah addressed the media at the weekend after a Local Organising Committee (LOC) meeting and a tour of the venue that will stage the championships. “We are optimistic that we shall raise the cash and host a good event,” said Muyah.