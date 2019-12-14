KVF bow to pressure, announce changes in calendar

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

In a bid to align itself with the World governing body FIVB calendar, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has released a new schedule that will see next season run from February to July.

In previous seasons the league has been running from March to November.

Acting KVF Organising Secretary John Ajole said the move was to see to it that the 2020/2021 runs as per FIVB calendar which gets underway in October and ends in May.

“If you look at the new season, activities are squeezed to ensure that we begin the 2020/2021 season same time as other countries. Football Kenya Federation did it, I don’t see why volleyball can’t do it and therefore we are committed to the course,” noted the official Ajole.

Kenya Prisons women’s team manager David Kilundo believes the development will help the sport grow.

“I recommended the same move way back in 2014 and I’m happy it’s here with us now. Previously, players could get tired and fatigued because of accumulation of events but with the alignment with FIVB, there is a window to rest,” said Kilundo, who doubles up as the KVF second vice chairman.

General Service Unit men’s team manager Nicholas Kimeli said the new schedule will put Kenyan clubs at per with their African Club Championship opponents in future.

“GSU has been featuring in the club championship for a while now. But while Kenyan teams are fresh from holiday, their competitors for example teams from Egypt are participating in their league and therefore they have an upper hand but now going forward, we will be at par,” said Kimeli.

Kenya Defence Forces' Alfred Chedotum believes change is inevitable.

“It was about time. But my concern will be how we adjust our budget and also the issue of players transfer. Previously, the window has always opened once the playoffs are over and shuts end of February but now with the new calendar we don’t know what will happen,” observed Chedotum.

Kenya Ports Authority team manager Joel Kosgei said it can’t get better than that.

Kenya Pipeline's Kassuja Onyonyi welcomed the move but said they need to look into players availability to their clubs.

“In previous seasons, Pipeline has suffered a lot as far as players unavailability due to the national team assignments both indoor and beach but I hope the situation will change,” noted Onyonyi.