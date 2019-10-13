KVF official suspended, again

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

For the second time, Kenya Volleyball Federation Organising Secretary Ismail Chege has been suspended from running the federation activities for two years.

His deputy, John Oronje has been elevated to the position ain acting capacity until next year’s Annual General Meeting, where a decision will be made to retain Oronje or appoint someone else.

Chege was laid off his duties on Saturday during the KVF National Executive Committee meeting for reasons ranging from insubordination, misappropriation of funds, lack of interpersonal skills among other reasons.

This is not the first time Chege has been suspended, in 2015 he was again suspended for alleged misappropriation of funds.

A NEC official, who attended the meeting, but sought anonymity told Nation Sport that the suspension was long overdue.

The official said they had received accusations and complains from branch officials during the AGM that was held in July in Nairobi and left the NEC to make the decision.

The source said, “After looking at all the accusations it was evident he is not in the right books not only with some branch officials, but also his public relations skill are wanting.

The NEC decided to suspend him for two years. Apparently, it seems he never learnt from the first suspension and therefore he will be out for two years and we just await to see what will happen there after."

The source added: “As to whether he will be reinstated after two years only time will tell.”