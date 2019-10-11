KVF set dates for play-offs

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The 2019 National league play-offs will be played from November 22 to 24 in Nairobi, Kenya Volleyball Federation has announced.

The play-offs, which will have four women and four men teams, will be held at Kasarani Indoor arena.

KVF president Waithaka Kioni revealed they are in talks with Kenya Commercial Bank who sponsored last year's event that saw General Service Unit(men) and Kenya Prisons(women) emerge league champions.

“We are set to hold a National Executive Committee on Saturday to discuss among other things past and upcoming international events, receive reports from various commissions and discuss any arising issue,” said Kioni.

Meanwhile, the regular season comes to an end on October 25 at the Kapsabet showground, Nandi County. The top four teams in each category will proceed to the play-offs which will be played in round robin format.

The first two teams from the play-offs will book a direct ticket to the annual Africa Club Championships.