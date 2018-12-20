By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Kempton Park has decided to copy paste Premier League protocol, after unveiling a groundbreaking initiative for racegoers attending the 32 Red King George meeting on Boxing Day.

Manchester City and Tottenham have both developed a Tunnel Club hospitality area for fans to see the players arrive for line up, before games.

Racing's equivalent is the weighing room, vibrant with trainers and jockeys busily preparing for events. At Kempton on Wednesday, 100 spectators have booked to get this view for the first time, at Sunbury course.

HOSPITALITY BOXES

The Kauto Star Bar is already a dedicated enclosure in the Clubhouse building that also houses annual members and hospitality boxes. But another area, adjoining the weighing room, will offer a unique insight into the build-up to big races.

There will be no distraction for anyone in the weighing-room, as windows are blacked out on their side.

As we speak, there are eighteen declared runners for the King George VI. Politologue, Bristol De MaI, Thistlecrack, Altior, Clan Des Obeaux, Might Bite, and, Waiting Patiently, among the market leaders.