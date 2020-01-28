Kenya Pipeline appoint new coach

By VICTOR OTIENO

Former national women's volleyball team coach Paul Gitau has been appointed head coach of Kenya Pipeline.

Gitau, who has previously coached Kenya Commercial Bank and defunct Telkom, beat David Lung'aho, Geoffrey Omondi and Margaret Indakhala to the job.

He has been handed a three-year contract and will have a free hand in choosing other members of his technical bench.

Gitau faces an uphill task of reclaiming lost glory at the club having missed out on the league title for two consecutive seasons. Kenya Pipeline finished third in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league last year.

Gitau is best remembered for guiding a second string Malkia Strikers team to the African Games title in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville.

