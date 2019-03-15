Kenya Pipeline draw FAP, KCB land in tough pool

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Kenya Prisons were on Friday landed in a tough pool in the draw for the CAVB Women’s African Club Championship alongside former champions El Shams of Egypt and GS Petroilers of Algeria.

Uganda’s Nkumba and Asec of Cote d’Ivoire complete Pool D.

Prisons, who are the reigning champions of the Kenya Volleyball Federation League, were set to travel to Egypt late Friday night ahead of the competition which serves off Saturday morning in Cairo.

The Josp Baraza-coached side were on the verge of pulling out of the completion due to lack of funds, but secured the tickets late Friday and booked a flight for half of the players.

“We have finally secured tickets for 11 players who will travel late tonight. The other half of the team will travel on Sunday since all the fights are now fully booked," Prisons team manager David Kilundo told Nation Sport.

“It is a tough group because we are there together with two teams who have won that tournament before but we also have very good players. And apart from this delay, we have had very good preparations so we are not so much scared of the opponents.”

Returnees KCB have been drawn against DSGP of Congo and Carthage of Tunisia in the competition, while Kenya Pipeline, who are the other Kenyan representatives, headline Pool C that has Shooting of Egypt, Rwanda’s Revenue Authority and FAP of Cameroon.

Pipeline, who landed in Egypt on Thursday, will be hoping to end their over decade long wait for the title under new head coach Margaret Indakhala - who took over after Japheth Munala decamped to KCB at the end of last season. Munala's KCB face a potential rude welcome in Group B that has Tunisian giants Carthage.

Pool A comprises of hosts Al Ahly, Nigeria’s Customs, USFA of Burkina Faso and Canon from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This year’s edition of the Women's African Club Championship will be hosted by nine-time winners Ahly club who beat Carthage of Tunisia to grab the hosting rights last year.

The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals of this annual competition.

Pool A: Ahly (Egypt), Customs (Nigeria), USFA (Burundi), Canon (DRC)

Pool B: Carthage (Tunisia), DGSP (Congo), KCB (Kenya)

Pool C: Pipeline (Kenya), Shooting (Egypt), Revenue (Rwanda), FAP (Cameroon)