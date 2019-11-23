Kenya Prisons, KCB clash for crown

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

There is all to play for as unbeaten sides champions Kenya Prisons and KCB women's teams square it out during the Kenya Volleyball Federation national League play offs final match on Sunday.

Both teams won their respective ties on Saturday with Prisons under the stewardship of Josp Barasa easily seeing off Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) 3-0(25-12,25-22,25-16), while KCB made work easy off Kenya Pipeline 3-0( 25-23, 25-21,25-12).

Prisons had won against perennial rivals Pipeline 3-0 on Friday, while KCB saw of DCI in the identical set score .

Back to the match pitting KCB and Pipeline, it was the bankers' coach Japheth Munala and players Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Violet Makuto and Jemimah Siangu who returned to haunt their former employer winning all sets.

The four decamped to KCB from the oilers this season alongside Jemimah Siangu, Truphosa Chepkemei Christine Njambi, Joan Muindi and Truphosa Chepkemei.

Pipeline and DCI will play for the third and fourth position.

Advertisement

In an interview, Munala remained optimistic of bagging the title he last won with Pipeline in 2017.

”At least we have already qualified for the club championship set for next year. We expect a tough match against Prisons but we have prepared well and we hope the results will go in our favour."

Barasa on his side said they will be out to retain the title.