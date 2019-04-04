Kenya Prisons edge close to quarters in Cairo

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya Prisons on Wednesday night kept alive their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the men's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt with a 3-2 (15-25,25-15,15-25,25-17,15-8) win over FAP of Cameroon at the Ahly Sports Hall in Cairo.

The result proved a befitting finale to the Kenyan side after losing the first set to the West Africans by a 10-point margin.

Prisons thereafter quickly reasserted themselves in the second set, working well on the blocking and taking advantages of FAP mistakes to peg the set scores at 1-1 after set two.

In set three, Prisons attempted - but failed - to match the army side, despite briefly holding the scores at 11-11, and later 16-13 in FAP's favour. But David Lung'aho managed to rally his charges to win the fourth and fifth sets.

The result means Prisons - who have beaten Ethiopia's Wolaitta but lost to Libya's Swehly in their pool 'C' assignments - will guarantee passage to the last eight with wins over lowly Rukinzo (Burundi) and Espoire (Congo).

In other selected matches of matches played on Wednesday, Libya's Ahly Tripoli recovered from that 3-1 sets loss to Al Ahly (Egypt) to easily beat Ethiopia's Mugher 3-0(25-16,25-19,25-13) in Pool 'A'.