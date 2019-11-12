Home Sports Kenya Prisons face Pipeline in play-offs opener Tuesday November 12 2019 Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa looks on during their training session at Nyayo Gymnasium on November 11, 2019 ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs set for November 22-24, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary Prisons will be looking to start their own era of dominance having halted Pipeline's run of four consecutive league titles last seasonMeanwhile, men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) will begin their quest for a record-extending 14th title on November 22 against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)The top two teams in either category will automatically qualify for next year's Africa Club Championships Advertisement By SAMUEL GACHARIRA More by this Author Kenya Prisons will launch their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title defence against rivals Kenya Pipeline on November 22 in the opening match of end of season play-offs at Kasarani Indoor Arena. Prisons, who dethroned Pipeline last year, will be looking to start their own era of dominance having halted Pipeline's run of four consecutive league titles last season. The wardresses will then take on Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on November 23 before facing debutants Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in their final match a day later in this championship that will be played in round-robin format. Meanwhile, men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) will begin their quest for a record-extending 14th title on November 22 against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) before locking horns with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) the following day. Their last match will be against rivals Kenya Prisons on November 24. The top two teams in either category will automatically qualify for next year's Africa Club Championships. Advertisement Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. In the headlines Heavy floods hit Coast – VIDEO Counties mostly affected by floods are Mombasa and Kilifi. The rogue police force of Juja -VIDEO Police reforms come into question as protectors turn into tormentors. Cameroonian at centre of FKF scam 'vanishes' Another Kenyan athlete banned for doping Wife of murdered Kiru principal put on her defence Culture, cost limit access to family planning services Trump says US got eyes on Baghdadi successor Jimmy Carter in hospital for brain procedure