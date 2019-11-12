By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Kenya Prisons will launch their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title defence against rivals Kenya Pipeline on November 22 in the opening match of end of season play-offs at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Prisons, who dethroned Pipeline last year, will be looking to start their own era of dominance having halted Pipeline's run of four consecutive league titles last season.

The wardresses will then take on Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on November 23 before facing debutants Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in their final match a day later in this championship that will be played in round-robin format.

Meanwhile, men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) will begin their quest for a record-extending 14th title on November 22 against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) before locking horns with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) the following day. Their last match will be against rivals Kenya Prisons on November 24.