Kenya Prisons honour ABU middleweight champ Okwiri

By AYUMBA AYODI

New Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton 'Boom Boom' Okwiri has been promoted to the rank of a Sergeant at Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

The 33-year-old Okwiri got the good news when he presented his continental belt to KPS Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo at the Prison’s headquarters, Nairobi.

Okwiri, the former Olympian, knocked out Tanzanian Hussein Itaba to clinch the vacant ABU middleweight title on June 8, this year in Nairobi.

“I want to congratulate Sergeant Okwiri for not only being at the forefront in promoting sports in the department but also carrying the national flag high on the international scene,” Ogallo is quoted as saying in a statement posted on Kenya Prisons Service’s social media pages.

Okwiri, who has set his sights on the World Boxing Council (WBC) International title after knocking out Itaba, is likely to move his training base to United Kingdom before featuring in a non-title bout in August this year.

Okwiri’s non-title bout will feature as an undercard to Kenyan Judy Waguthii’s WBC Silver female super lightweight title bout in Kirinyaga County.