By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya Prisons women volleyball team is on the verge of pulling out of the Women Africa Club Championship owing to a lack of funds.

The annual competition has so far attracted 21 clubs and serves off on Saturday at the Al Ahly Complex in Cairo.

By Thursday evening, however, Nation Sport understands an increasingly frustrated Prisons contingent was still holed up at their Nairobi base, unsure of if or when the squad will board the plane to Cairo.

"We have processed the Visas for our travel party and paid the participation fees," said Prisons team manager David Kilundo.

"This team has trained for a month in readiness for this competition which is the most important in our calender. Everybody is in shape. We are still hopeful of making the tournament."

Should the wardresses eventually make it to Cairo, the outfit - captained by veteran blocker Brackcides Agala - will be eying a sixth continental title, with the recent one coming in Antananarivo back in 2013.

Should Prisons - who are the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation women's league champions - not make it, then the onus of representing the country at the event will fall on Kenya Commercial Bank team, alongside Kenya Pipeline. The two teams are already in Cairo.

North African sides namely hosts Ahly and El Shams, Tunisia's Carthage and Algeria's Nedjment, plus Cameroon's FAP are among the sides expected to dominate in this event ahead of the drawing of lots scheduled for Friday evening.

Prisons squad:

Brackcides Agala (captain), Jepkirui Pamela, Everlyne Makuto, Diana Khisa, Emmaculate Chemtai, Herma Chepyego, Joy Luseneka, Yvonne Wavinya, Shyrine Jepkemoi, Edith Wisah, Lydia Maiyo, Lorine Chebet, Judith Tarus.

Coach: Josep Barasa

Team manager: David Kilundo