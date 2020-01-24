'Down but not out': Kenya Prisons out to reclaim lost glory

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya Prisons are leaving nothing to chance in their quest to reclaim their lost glory as the Kenya Volleyball Federation men's national league gets underway next month in Nyeri.

Prisons last won the league in 2016 and have been playing second fiddle to rivals and defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) since then before their performance took a turn for the worse, finishing third last year in the play-offs.

GSU retained the title while the much improved Kenya Ports Authority were second. Prisons head coach David Lung’aho is optimistic his charges will rediscover their mojo.

“For the last three weeks the players have been loading to help them return to shape and endurance after the festivities. We will start ball work next week and we intend to leave no stone unturned as we eye to recapture our lost glory. We want to ensure all the departments are working in unison,” said Lung’aho, who doubles up the KVF technical director.

“This time round we want to get our footing back and I know it can be done. But we are aware the competition keeps growing and that the best part of it. We are going for the title and that’s why we are giving it our all in training.”

The celebrated former national women’s team coach revealed they have three players who are undergoing trials.

The players include Eliud Kipkosgei (Cheptil Secondary School), Januaryus Kiprop (Moi University-Eldoret) and Vincent Khayenga (St Joseph Kocholia).

“They are doing well in the training but will see which players get the nod,” said the tactician.

Lung’aho also said Sila Kipruto and Michael Chemos, who were not available for selection for the better part of last season as they were away on professional stints, will be joining the team soon.