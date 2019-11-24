Kenya Prisons player in team for Games qualifiers

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

To fill the gap left by injured Triza Atuka, the women's volleyball technical bench has named Kenya Prisons centre blocker Joan Chelagat, who last played for the team during 2015 All Africa Games in the 20-member squad released Sunday, ahead of the Olympic qualifiers set for January 2-10 in Cameroon.

Chelagat, who is returning from maternity leave, was part of the Prisons team that retained the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs title on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena.

Chelagat will, however, muscle for the middle position alongside regular Edith Wisa, fast-rising Gladys Ekaru, Carolyne Sirengo, Lorine Chebet and Violet Makuto who can also play as a right attacker.

Save for Chelagat, the five - Wisa, Ekaru, Sirengo, Chebet and Makuto in one way or the other featured for the national team in the past.

The mother of two said she was humbled by the gesture from the technical bench noting she will be out to prove her worth.

Jane Wacu (Seychelles), Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi, Jemima Siangu and Lincy Jeruto (KCB), Esther Mutinda, Sharon Chepchumba, Agripina Kundu, Gladys Ekaru, Janet Wanja (KenyaPipeline), Joy Lusenaka, Elizabeth Wanyama, Edith Wisa, Emmaculate Chemtai, Lorine Chebet, Pamela Jepkirui, Joan Chelagat, and Mercy Moim (Kenya Prisons) and Carolyne Sirengo (DCI).