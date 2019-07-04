Kenya Swimming Federation official dies

By AYUMBA AYODI

The long-serving Kenya Swimming Federation competition secretary Carol Nthenya Nzioki is dead.

KSF president Patrick Muyah has disclosed that Nthenya succumbed to Acute Dengue fever last Saturday in Dar es salaam, Tanzania, where she was working according to family sources.

Nthenya began as a volunteer office assistant where she learnt swimming meet management and rose to become the national competition secretary.

Muyah noted that she was in charge of running of the national swimming championships.

"She was as an accommodative, hard working person who was instrumental in putting together the national swimming database," said Muyah.

KSF secretary Winnie Kamau described Nthenya as a committed and dedicated person whose passion for the sport went beyond the boundaries of swimming.

"She served the Federation most of her productive life. We have lost a dedicated worker who not only served Kenya but Uganda and Tanzania as well," said Kamau.

Kamau said Nthenya is survived by a four-year-old daughter.