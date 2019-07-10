Kenya crush Botswana to close in on semis

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

The national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers on Wednesday picked a routine 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-11) win over Botswana in their second Group 'B' match at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship at the October 6 Hall in Giza, Egypt Wednesday evening.

The nine-time African champions were never really made to work by the southern Africans, but will have to improve tremendously on their reception and attack in their last group stage match against defending champions Cameroon - if they are to top the pool. Cameroon, who hammered Botswana 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-10) in their opening match on Tuesday, were due to face Algeria in their second match Wednesday night.

Kenya's Italian head coach Shaileen Ramdoo made one change to the side that started in their 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday, starting with former skipper Brackcides Agala in place of Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Trizah Atuka. The rest, Janet Wanja, Edith Wisah, Noel Murambi, skipper Mercy Moim, libero Elizabeth Wanyama and Violet Makuto retained their places in the starting seven.

The third set showed the gulf in class between the imposing Kenyans and the girls from Botswana, with Malkia Strikers going for the first and second technical timeouts in full command at 8-4 and 16-6 before taking the set 25-11.

The same can be said of the first set where Kenya led 8-5 and 16-8 at the first and second TTOs, with Ramdoo making a raft of changes during the set in a bid to find the best rotations as he sharpens his team ahead of the knockout stage.

The second set was really no different, with Botswana playing catch up for the whole period, trailing 7-8, 13-16 before losing 18-25.

Related Stories Kenya hit Algeria in Cup of Nations opener

The top two teams from both pools will advance to the semi-finals.

Tuesday results

Cameroon 3-0 Botswana (25-12, 25-17, 25-10)

Kenya 3-0 Algeria (25-19, 25-21, 25-21)

Pool A

Egypt

Morocco

Senegal

Pool B

Cameroon

Kenya

Algeria