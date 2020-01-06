Kenya beats Botswana to maintain Olympic dream
Monday January 6 2020
IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON
Kenya women’s volleyball national team secured their second win of the Africa Tokyo Olympics qualifiers after beating Botswana 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena on Monday.
Malkia Strikers will now face their toughest test of the competition when they face hosts and arch-rivals Cameroon in their third match on Tuesday.
Kenya opened her account with a 3-1 win over Egypt on Sunday, while Botswana lost 3-0 to Cameroon.
Cameroon face Nigeria in Monday's late game.
more to follow....