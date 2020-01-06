alexa Kenya beats Botswana to maintain Olympic dream - Daily Nation
Kenya beats Botswana to maintain Olympic dream

Monday January 6 2020

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Olympics qualifier against Botswana at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaoundé on January 6, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

SAMUEL GACHARIRA
By SAMUEL GACHARIRA
IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Kenya women’s volleyball national team secured their second win of the Africa Tokyo Olympics qualifiers after beating Botswana 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena on Monday.

Malkia Strikers will now face their toughest test of the competition when they face hosts and arch-rivals Cameroon in their third match on Tuesday.

Kenya opened her account with a 3-1 win over Egypt on Sunday, while Botswana lost 3-0 to Cameroon.

Cameroon face Nigeria in Monday's late game.

more to follow....

