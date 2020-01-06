Kenya beats Botswana to maintain Olympic dream

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Kenya women’s volleyball national team secured their second win of the Africa Tokyo Olympics qualifiers after beating Botswana 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena on Monday.

Malkia Strikers will now face their toughest test of the competition when they face hosts and arch-rivals Cameroon in their third match on Tuesday.

Kenya opened her account with a 3-1 win over Egypt on Sunday, while Botswana lost 3-0 to Cameroon.

Cameroon face Nigeria in Monday's late game.

