SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Kenya women’s volleyball national team rallied to beat Egypt 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22) in the opening match of the Africa Tokyo Olympics qualifier here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena on Sunday.

It was a repeat of the 2016 Rio qualifiers semi-finals, where the North Africans triumphed 3-2 at the same venue and the moment they won the first set 25-23, a repeat of that five set thriller looked in the offing.

“We had little information about them that’s why it was difficult for us in the first set. My players were a bit nervous, but once we understood how they play, we used long services to destabilise their reception and destroy their combinations,” said Bitok.

“Egypt is a very technical side and we are happy that we got maximum points from a team that had minimal mistakes. Our focus now shifts to Botswana, we cannot afford to underrate any opponent in this competition,” he added.

Egypt coach Marco Queiroga blamed inexperience for the loss which leaves his side with a mountain to climb in the remaining three matches.

“It was a beautiful match but my players were unable to control key moments of the game. Kenya won because they are more experienced having played in big competitions like the World Cup. They also had many options on their bench unlike us because we have a fairly young team.

Kenya's Edith Wisa (second left) and Jane Wacu attempt to block an attack from Egypt's Ahmed Maia during their Olympics qualifier against Egypt at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaoundé on January 5, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“I am not happy with the result but I am happy with the fighting spirit from my team. The competition has just started so we have three matches to try and achieve our goal of qualifying,” added Queiroga.

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok made a last minute change to his line-up to start with Noel Murambi ahead of Leonida Kasaya. But it didn’t last long before Kasaya was summoned from the bench with Kenya trailing 10-11.

Kenya squandered a 16-13 lead at the second technical time out to lose the first set 25-23 and Egypt coach Marco Queiroga had kept his pre-match promise; causing Kenya a surprise.

Bitok, who had hinted at using the first set to analyse the Egyptians, retained the side that completed the first set and he got the reply he wanted from his charges.

Kenya clinched the set 25-15 to tie the game at 1-1, but the Egyptians didn’t relent racing to a 8-5 lead at the end of the first technical time out of the third set.

Led by Nada Meawad and Maia Ahmed, the ladies in blue opened a five-point lead (14-9) and Bitok decided to gamble. He introduced Joy Lusenaka for Jane Wacu at that point.

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok gives instructions to his charges during their Olympics qualifier against Egypt at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaoundé on January 5, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

It proved to be the turning point with Kenya going on a five-point rally from 14-19 to reduce the gap to 18-19. Then Violet Makuto and Kasaya took matters in their hands. Makuto forced Egypt to errors with her good serves, while Lusenaka and Kasaya combined well to make four crucial points that delivered the set 25-21.

“We are used to playing fast balls with Wacu but the services from Egypt really troubled our receivers. That’s why we introduced Joy to slow down the game and help Wacu calm down,” assessed Bitok.

“The new setter (Joy) had a good block which affected our scoring and side-outs. This forced my attackers to redirect their attacks to their libero and middle blockers which clearly worked against us,” noted Queiroga.

Bitok maintained Lusenaka on court as Kenya led 8-4 and 16-13 in the technical time outs of the fourth set.

A four-point rally sent Kenya 20-13 up but Egypt forced a nervy finish closing the gap to only two points at 24-22. But Moim’s experience won Kenya the match with a side out.