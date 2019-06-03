Kenya rally to defeat Uganda in five-set thriller

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Nicholas Matui announced himself as the next local volleyball star with a stunning performance as Kenya rallied from a set down to edge Uganda 3-2 (22-25,25-21,25-21, 25-27, 15-12) in a Zone V Africa Games qualifier at the Kasarani Indoor gymnasium on Monday.

In what was his first outing with the national team as a starter, the lanky outside hitter turned in an explosive display in attack to lift Kenya past their stubborn neighbours.

His tally of five points in the decider was unrivalled as Kenya led 8-4 in the first technical time out, before completing the job 15-12 with Matui delivering the killer punch.

“I am happy for Matui. He was there in the 2017 qualifiers as a young player, but this time, he has shown he can be one of the key players for Kenya.

“We still have a big chance to win the championship because I know I will get a result against Rwanda. It was important that we win our first game to prepare ourselves psychologically for the upcoming games,” said Kenya coach Moses Epoloto.

Whether the fighting spirit and confidence exhibited in the tie-breaker could be the much needed ingredient to end a seven-year hiatus from the Africa Games remains to be seen, as the point claimed by Uganda means Kenya has a mountain to climb in its upcoming fixtures against Rwanda and Egypt.

Uganda led by Turkey-based duo of Kathbart Malinga and Daudi Okello raced to an early lead claiming the first set 25-23 to set the tone for a five-set thriller that lasted over two hours.

Moses Epoloto did not make any changes to his first six as his boys recovered to bag the next two sets with identical 25-21 score lines. Just when Uganda looked dead and buried with Kenya having tamed their stars Malinga and Okello, a rare mistake from Kenya’s setter Brian Melly handed the visitors a lifeline.

Kenya's Kelvin K and Simeon K block against Uganda's George Oporu during their African Games Volleyball Zone V Qualifier on June 3, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

The setter contrived to set up Rodgers Kipkirui for a quick ball but the middle blocker mistimed his jump and with the scores tied at 24-24 it was anyone’s game. It was Samuel Engwau, a third year student at Uganda Christian University, who stole the show taking Uganda 27-25 up and the game headed into the tie-breaker where Kenya won with a three-point margin.

“I thought of sending him (Engwau) earlier on but my bench insisted we give the senior players more time to prove themselves. I am proud of my team because we have many young players. It’s a learning process for them but we shall keep fighting,” observed Uganda coach Nason Bwesigye.

“It’s still anyone’s championship. We can get good results against Egypt and Rwanda,” he added in mitigation.

Earlier at the same venue, Egypt began their campaign with a convincing 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16) over Rwanda.

Egypt tops the standing with three points while Kenya is second with two. Uganda is third with a point while Rwanda are bottom without a point.

Monday results

Kenya 3-2 Uganda (22-25,25-21,25-21, 25-27, 15-12)

Egypt 3-1 Rwanda (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16)

Tuesday fixtures

Egypt vs Uganda 2pm