Kenya to battle Tanzania in African Games qualifier opener

Hosts Kenya will open their African Games’ Zone Five men's volleyball qualification campaign against Tanzania on Monday at the Kasarani Indoor Arena Gymnasium.

According to the draws released by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) on Thursday, Kenya will then battle Uganda on Tuesday before a showdown with favourites Egypt on Thursday and the finish their matches on Friday against Rwanda.

Sudan and Ethiopia have withdrawn from the competition making it now a five-team affair with the winner bagging the sole ticket to the continental event set for Morocco in August.

The other fixture set for day one is Egypt against Uganda with Rwanda resting before taking on Tanzania on Tuesday, June 4.

The competition will run till Friday, June 7.

Despite the consistent dominance by the women’s volleyball side in the region and continent over the past two decades, the men’s team has struggled to make an impact.

For example, the women’s team are the African Games defending champions after triumphing in Brazzaville four years ago, despite sending over a largely second-string side.

In contrast, the men’s team last qualified for this competition in 2011 in Maputo, bagging bronze.

The men have struggled to compete against its regional and continental peers in recent times.

SQUAD

Setters: Brian Melly, Kelvin Kipgosgei.

Right attackers: Michael Chemos, Kelvin Omuse.

Left attackers: Jairus Kipkosgei, Nicholas Matui, Sila Kipruto,Bonventry Wekesa.

Middle blockers: Rodgers Kipkurui, Simon Kipkorir, Kinus Sang, Sammy Ngeny.