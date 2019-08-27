By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya is assured of five medals when five boxers led by the stylish Shaffi Bakari (flyweight) slug it out in Wednesday's semi finals of the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Shaffi guided compatriot Cosby Ouma (middleweight) in qualifying for the semi-finals on Monday night after stopping their respective opponents.

Bakari outclassed Champion Businge from Uganda 4-1 to storm the medal bracket as Ouma chalked a close 3-2 victory against Arena Pakela from Lesotho.

Bakari faces Dawit Bekele from Ethiopia, while Ouma confronts home boxer Tarik Allali in the semi finals. Bekele waylaid Sahabi Gado from Niger 3-2 as Allali stopped Carlos L'muala Glory from the Democratic Republic of Congo 5-0.

Ouma and Bakari joined their colleagues Boniface Mogunde (welterweight), Fredrick Ramogi (super heavyweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight), who had earlier qualified in the medal bracket show.