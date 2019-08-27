alexa Kenyan boxers enter African Games medal bracket - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports

Kenyan boxers enter African Games medal bracket

Tuesday August 27 2019

Flyweight Shaffi Bakari (left) during a sparring session on August 2, 2019 at the at Mathare Police Depot Hall, Nairobi in preparation for the African Games to be held in Morocco, Rabat and Casablanca. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Flyweight Shaffi Bakari (left) during a sparring session on August 2, 2019 at the at Mathare Police Depot Hall, Nairobi in preparation for the African Games to be held in Morocco, Rabat and Casablanca. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Ouma and Bakari joined their colleagues Boniface Mogunde (welterweight), Fredrick Ramogi (super heavyweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight), who had earlier qualified in the medal bracket show.
  • Mogunde is up against Nigerian Abdul-afeez Ayoola, Ramogi takes on Jeamie Kimbembi from the Democratic Republic of Congo while Ajowi will slug home pugilist Youness Baalla all in the semi finals.
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

Kenya is assured of five medals when five boxers led by the stylish Shaffi Bakari (flyweight) slug it out in Wednesday's semi finals of the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Shaffi guided compatriot Cosby Ouma (middleweight) in qualifying for the semi-finals on Monday night after stopping their respective opponents.

Bakari outclassed Champion Businge from Uganda 4-1 to storm the medal bracket as Ouma chalked a close 3-2 victory against Arena Pakela from Lesotho.

Bakari faces Dawit Bekele from Ethiopia, while Ouma confronts home boxer Tarik Allali in the semi finals. Bekele waylaid Sahabi Gado from Niger 3-2 as Allali stopped Carlos L'muala Glory from the Democratic Republic of Congo 5-0.

Ouma and Bakari joined their colleagues Boniface Mogunde (welterweight), Fredrick Ramogi (super heavyweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight), who had earlier qualified in the medal bracket show.

Mogunde is up against Nigerian Abdul-afeez Ayoola, Ramogi takes on Jeamie Kimbembi from the Democratic Republic of Congo while Ajowi will slug home pugilist Youness Baalla all in the semi finals.

Also Read

Advertisement