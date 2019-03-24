Kenyan clubs falter again at continental stage

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyan teams have again come short at the women's Africa club volleyball championship in Egypt after Kenya Pipeline's elimination in the semis in Egypt on Saturday.

Pipeline were undone by a tactically ruthless Ahly for the second time in three seasons at this continental championship, eventually losing this match at the Ahly Sports club 3-1(25-12,25-18,23-25,25-20).

Pipeline coach Margaret Indakhala pointed out after the match that her charges were unsettled by the intimidating crowd at the Ahly Sports club, but added that she looked forward to defeating Algeria's Petroliers in the third and fourth play-off match on Monday.

"The crowd was hostile and coupled with other bottlenecks, I must say we have done exceptionally well in this competition. I am proud of the team. We still have a chance for a podium finish," said Indakhala.

Curiously, all three Kenyan clubs at this tournament have been eliminated by North African opposition.

Tunisia's Carthage defeated Kenya Commercial Bank 3-0(25-18,25-21,25-19), whilst Kenya Prisons, amidst off the court woes, were thrashed 3-1(25-18,25-20,22-25,25-21) by Egypt's El Shams in the group stages.

"We are dangerously losing ground to North Africans," Pipeline team manager Kashujaa Onyonyi warned.

"Their youth programs are evidently paying dividends now and their consistent hosting of the competition in the North since 2015 has significantly contributed to the enviable run."

Meanwhile, you will have to go to as far back to 2013, when Prisons won the last of its five continental titles in Antananarivo. Since then, Petroliers (Algiers), Carthage (Tunisia) and a hat trick of titles by Ahly have shifted the dominance from Nairobi to North Africa.