Team Kenya set to depart for first African Beach Games

By ELIAS MAKORI

Kenyan teams for the African Beach Games start departing on Monday for the inaugural festival to be held in Cape Verde from Friday.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) on Saturday issued training and competition kit to the teams in Mombasa, with the Olympics body’s secretary general Francis Mutuku asking them to go for broke as the Cape Verde games will also act as qualifiers for the World Beach Games.

“The expectations are high these being the first games but it is key to participate in accordance with the principles of the Olympic movement,” Mutuku said.

Present were Nock executives Shadrack Maluki, Waithaka Kioni, Anthony Kariuki and Humphrey Khayange.

The beach football team — the “Harambee Sand Stars” — intensified training under coach Rajab Babu at the Reef Hotel with the tactician positive despite the short period of training.

GAMES VENUE CHANGED

The World Beach Games were initially scheduled for San Diego, California, later this year but will be shifted to a yet to be confirmed venue. The island of Sal in Cape Verde will host the games from June 14 to 23.

Kenya will feature in kiteboarding, athletics (half marathon), canoeing and rowing, beach volleyball, karate, beach football, handball, beach tennis and swimming.

Florence Nduku Malyunga and Charles Yosei Mneria will feature in the half marathon that’s been included in the games to attract more nations.

The sole rower, Emmanuel Muriithi Mburu, is training in Ruiru under coach Jacob Oner Owako, while James Mwangi, is training in Nairobi.

The men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams are training at Nairobi’s Strathmore University while the men’s and women’s handball, men’s football and men’s tennis teams are training in Mombasa.

Team Kenya squad

Beach football: Daido Manase, Michael Shaban Kamau, Patrick Imani Isaac, Farid Mbwana Bwana, Hudheifa Omar Mchulla, Adamson Saa Raphael, Moustafa Hassan Tayebali, Fahad Nasir Salim, Rajab Chai Hamisi, Paul Kavula

Beach handball: Winny Chepkoech, Magdaline Muthoni, Michelle Adhiambo Oyoo, Euphrasia Mukasia, Sharon Chepkirui, Racheal Karisa, Kombe Neema Nzai, Faith Mueni Nzilani, Hannah Wacheke

Beach handball (men): Thodosia Sangoro Ngala, Derick Odhiambo, Victor Ouma Nyongesa, Mzee Mohamed, Mutuku Kyalo, Nickson Oguna, Salmin P. Mwalegha, David Ogwedhi Nyadiero, Emmanuel Amani Charo

Karate: James Mwangi Gikonyo

Tennis: Fazal Mohamed Khan, Ibrahim Kibet Yego

Swimming; Nurayn Mohamed Bagha

Beach Volleyball (women): Gaudencia Nakhumicha Makokha, Naomie Too, Beach volleyball (men): Ibrahim Oduor Odindo, James Gathua Mwaniki

Kite Boarding: John Koyiet Nzioka.

Athletics: Florence Nduku Malyunga (women), Charles Yosey Mneria (men)

Rowing: Emmanuel Muriithi Mburu