Lady Eccles top notch for Montgomery Bowl in Ngong

Saturday November 30 2019

Sir Judsun ridden by jockey James Muhindi

Sir Judsun ridden by jockey James Muhindi (centre) leads Lady Eccles ridden by jockey Lesley Sercombe (left) and Kalola with Josphat Mungai during The Joe Kadenge Terms for the Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes race on July 28, 2019 at Ngong. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

DEJA VU
By DEJA VU
Lady Eccles had a suitably laudable outing two weeks ago. Plenty good enough to win the Montgomery Bowl from a virtuoso field on Sunday afternoon at Ngong. Never rule out Crixus. He sometimes rapidly oxidates, when least thought of.

Fast Five should manage to go one better in the Gold Circle Goss Trophy, again toppling a relevant batch of competitors, especially King of Oxted.

Let us give Nevada Rose another jab in the Patridge Pear Tree Maiden. She ran somewhat green upon debuting and will have work cut out to shovel aside Gwen, but chic breeding is definitely favourable.

Duke Hour and Comic Star, are taking on a cluster of older horses in the Four Calling Birds Handicap, either to beneficial or otherwise. Failing that, it is actually a well-fortified bunch contending. Seattle Spire, Karowe, and, La Cha Cha, are no slouches.

Oliver Gray's pair of The Bar and Dusha, are in tune for the Three French Hens sprint, although Abby Rose might revamp her junior form. Dare we say it. All this wisdom depends upon who best can cope with extra softer turf.

SELECTIONS

12.35 pm Nevada Rose, Gwen

  1.15 pm Fast Five, Public Hero

  1.50 pm Dusha, the Bar

  2.25 pm Comic Star, Duke Hour

  3.00 pm Kalola, Cashing In

  3.35 pm Lady Eccles, QuickFire

  4.15 pm Supreme Rock, Eighth Wonder

12:35   Race 1   A Partridge in a Pear Tree Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time

starters allowed 2kg.

  1  (w- 5- 6)  Heavenly Gift (SSL)            H. Muya 58.5 H         6

  2  (w- 5)      Hunters Vlei         D. Tanui         58.5       1

  3  ( 3- 6- 8) Kings Landing      M. Kiilu            58.5 H   4

  4  ( 3- 5- 3) Gwen                   J. Muhindi       57.0       5

  5  ( 5)         Nevada Rose (SAF)   Le. Sercombe  57.0          2

  6  -             Firing Line            R. Kibet          55.0       3

FORM GUIDE: NEVADA ROSE (SAF) (8/15)  KINGS

LANDING (6/1)  HUNTERS VLEI (13/2)  FIRING LINE (7/1) 

GWEN (10/1)  HEAVENLY GIFT (SSL) (14/1) 

1:15   Race 2   The Gold Circle Goss Trophy

Distance 2060m. An open handicap race for three year olds

and over.

  1  ( 4- 1- 5) Harbour Bay (SAF)  S. Mwangi (5.0)  63.0          5

  2  ( 6- 3- 2) Public Hero (SAF)    R. Mbatha (5.0)  59.0          2

  3  ( 3- 4- 2) Fast Five (SAF)  Le. Sercombe 53.0       1

  4  ( 1- 2- 1) King of Oxted      H. Muya         50.0       4

  5  ( 5- 5- 5) Zodi West (ZIM)  M. Kiilu            50.0       3

FORM GUIDE: Fast Five (SAF) (11/8)  Harbour Bay

(SAF) (7/4)  King of Oxted (6/1)  Public Hero (SAF)

(8/1)  Zodi West (ZIM) (14/1) 

1:50   Race 3   The Three French Hens Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 28 and below at closing.

  1  ( 6- 4- 1) Caen (SAF)         R. Mbatha (5.0) 62.0    5

  2  ( 1- 4- 5) Abby Rose (SAF)    P. Kinuthia (5.0)  59.0          3

  3  (w- 4- 6)  Go Pro (SAF)      H. Muya         59.0       4

  4  ( 1- 6- 1) Dusha (ZIM)        P. Mungai       54.0       1

  5  ( 4-w- 6)  Impala                  P. Kiarie          54.0 H   2

  6  ( 2- 2- 1) The Bar (SAF)     J. Muhindi       51.0 H   6

FORM GUIDE: DUSHA (ZIM) (7/4)  THE BAR (SAF) (3/1)  GO

PRO (SAF) (10/3)  CAEN (SAF) (11/2)  ABBY ROSE (SAF)

(10/1)  IMPALA (20/1) 

 

2:25   Race 4   The Four Calling Birds Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 19 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 3- 1) La Cha Cha (SAF)               H. Muya  57.0          3

  2  ( 1- 4)     Algy (SAF)           P. Mungai       55.0       6

  3  ( 2-w- 1)  Comic Star          Le. Sercombe 55.0       1

  4  ( 1- 3)     Duke Hour (SAF)              J. Muhindi  55.0          5

  5  ( 2- 1- 2) Seattle Spire (SAF)  P. Kinuthia (5.0) 55.0 H         7

  6  ( 5-w- 4)  Winter Comet (ZIM)        J. Lokorian  55.0          2

  7  ( 2- 3- 1) Karowe                P. Kiarie          52.0       4

FORM GUIDE: Duke Hour (SAF) (1/2)  La Cha Cha (SAF)

 (5/2)  Comic Star (11/4)  Karowe (7/2)  Seattle Spire

(SAF) (15/2)  Algy (SAF) (16/1)  Winter Comet (ZIM)


3:00   Race 5   The Five Golden Rings Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 14

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg

less than the top weight.First time starters allowed an

additional 2kg.

  1  ( 5- 2- 7) Grace Kelly (SAF)                  D. Miri  57.0          5

  2  ( 3- 2- 9) Kidnap                 J. Lokorian     57.0       2

  3  ( 4- 3- 3) Kalola                   Le. Sercombe 56.0       7

  4  ( 4- 4- 2) Greys Moet (SAF)               P. Kiarie  55.0          6

  5  ( 3- 5- 2) Marais                 J. Muhindi       55.0       1

  6  ( 5- 3- 2) Cashing In           P. Mungai       54.0       3

  7  ( 2- 4- 3) Flamboyant         H. Muya         51.0       4

FORM GUIDE: CASHING IN (4/6)  KALOLA (5/2)  MARAIS

(8/1)  FLAMBOYANT (10/1)  GREYS MOET (SAF) (10/1) 

KIDNAP (16/1)  GRACE KELLY (SAF) (25/1) 

3:35   Race 6   The Montgomery Bowl

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 35 and below at closing.

  1  ( 1- 1- 4) Lady Eccles        Le. Sercombe 57.0       6

  2  ( 5- 2- 1) Quickfire              P. Mungai       52.0       1

  3  ( 1- 3- 3) Macushla (ZIM)   P. Kiarie          51.0       5

  4  ( 2- 3- 4) Crixus                  M. Kiilu            50.0       4

  5  ( 3- 2- 1) My Sam               C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0      2

  6  ( 2- 1- 2) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF)          D. Tanui 50.0 H         3

FORM GUIDE: MACUSHLA (ZIM) (6/4)  LADY ECCLES (5/2) 

QUICKFIRE (7/2)  MY SAM (8/1)  ROMEO FOXTROT (SAF)

(10/1)  CRIXUS (33/1) 

 4:15   Race 7   The Seven Swans a-Swimming

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 29 and below at closing.

  1  ( 1- 5- 5) Notorious (SAF)  R. Mbatha (5.0) 58.0    1

  2  ( 5- 5- 5) Bulawayo (ZIM)   H. Muya         50.0       2

  3  ( 5- 4- 5) Echo                    D. Tanui         50.0       4

  4  ( 5- 5- 1) Eighth Wonder     M. Kiilu            50.0       3

  5  (w- 4- 7)  Emmy Award       P. Kiarie          50.0       6

  6  ( 2- 7- 4) Supreme Rock    J. Lokorian     50.0       5

Form guide: Supreme Rock (11/10)  Eighth Wonder

(5/2)  Bulawayo (ZIM) (4/1)  Notorious (SAF) (11/1) 

Emmy Award (25/1)  Echo (33/1) 

