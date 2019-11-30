By DEJA VU

Lady Eccles had a suitably laudable outing two weeks ago. Plenty good enough to win the Montgomery Bowl from a virtuoso field on Sunday afternoon at Ngong. Never rule out Crixus. He sometimes rapidly oxidates, when least thought of.

Fast Five should manage to go one better in the Gold Circle Goss Trophy, again toppling a relevant batch of competitors, especially King of Oxted.

Let us give Nevada Rose another jab in the Patridge Pear Tree Maiden. She ran somewhat green upon debuting and will have work cut out to shovel aside Gwen, but chic breeding is definitely favourable.

Duke Hour and Comic Star, are taking on a cluster of older horses in the Four Calling Birds Handicap, either to beneficial or otherwise. Failing that, it is actually a well-fortified bunch contending. Seattle Spire, Karowe, and, La Cha Cha, are no slouches.

Oliver Gray's pair of The Bar and Dusha, are in tune for the Three French Hens sprint, although Abby Rose might revamp her junior form. Dare we say it. All this wisdom depends upon who best can cope with extra softer turf.

SELECTIONS



12.35 pm Nevada Rose, Gwen

1.15 pm Fast Five, Public Hero

1.50 pm Dusha, the Bar

2.25 pm Comic Star, Duke Hour

3.00 pm Kalola, Cashing In

3.35 pm Lady Eccles, QuickFire

4.15 pm Supreme Rock, Eighth Wonder

12:35 Race 1 A Partridge in a Pear Tree Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time

starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 5- 6) Heavenly Gift (SSL) H. Muya 58.5 H 6

2 (w- 5) Hunters Vlei D. Tanui 58.5 1

3 ( 3- 6- 8) Kings Landing M. Kiilu 58.5 H 4

4 ( 3- 5- 3) Gwen J. Muhindi 57.0 5

5 ( 5) Nevada Rose (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

6 - Firing Line R. Kibet 55.0 3

FORM GUIDE: NEVADA ROSE (SAF) (8/15) KINGS

LANDING (6/1) HUNTERS VLEI (13/2) FIRING LINE (7/1)

GWEN (10/1) HEAVENLY GIFT (SSL) (14/1)

1:15 Race 2 The Gold Circle Goss Trophy

Distance 2060m. An open handicap race for three year olds

and over.

1 ( 4- 1- 5) Harbour Bay (SAF) S. Mwangi (5.0) 63.0 5

2 ( 6- 3- 2) Public Hero (SAF) R. Mbatha (5.0) 59.0 2

3 ( 3- 4- 2) Fast Five (SAF) Le. Sercombe 53.0 1

4 ( 1- 2- 1) King of Oxted H. Muya 50.0 4

5 ( 5- 5- 5) Zodi West (ZIM) M. Kiilu 50.0 3

FORM GUIDE: Fast Five (SAF) (11/8) Harbour Bay

(SAF) (7/4) King of Oxted (6/1) Public Hero (SAF)

(8/1) Zodi West (ZIM) (14/1)

1:50 Race 3 The Three French Hens Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 28 and below at closing.

1 ( 6- 4- 1) Caen (SAF) R. Mbatha (5.0) 62.0 5

2 ( 1- 4- 5) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 59.0 3

3 (w- 4- 6) Go Pro (SAF) H. Muya 59.0 4

4 ( 1- 6- 1) Dusha (ZIM) P. Mungai 54.0 1

5 ( 4-w- 6) Impala P. Kiarie 54.0 H 2

6 ( 2- 2- 1) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 51.0 H 6

FORM GUIDE: DUSHA (ZIM) (7/4) THE BAR (SAF) (3/1) GO

PRO (SAF) (10/3) CAEN (SAF) (11/2) ABBY ROSE (SAF)

(10/1) IMPALA (20/1)

2:25 Race 4 The Four Calling Birds Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 19 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

1 ( 3- 3- 1) La Cha Cha (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 3

2 ( 1- 4) Algy (SAF) P. Mungai 55.0 6

3 ( 2-w- 1) Comic Star Le. Sercombe 55.0 1

4 ( 1- 3) Duke Hour (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 5

5 ( 2- 1- 2) Seattle Spire (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 55.0 H 7

6 ( 5-w- 4) Winter Comet (ZIM) J. Lokorian 55.0 2

7 ( 2- 3- 1) Karowe P. Kiarie 52.0 4

FORM GUIDE: Duke Hour (SAF) (1/2) La Cha Cha (SAF)

(5/2) Comic Star (11/4) Karowe (7/2) Seattle Spire

(SAF) (15/2) Algy (SAF) (16/1) Winter Comet (ZIM)





3:00 Race 5 The Five Golden Rings Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 14

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg

less than the top weight.First time starters allowed an

additional 2kg.

1 ( 5- 2- 7) Grace Kelly (SAF) D. Miri 57.0 5

2 ( 3- 2- 9) Kidnap J. Lokorian 57.0 2

3 ( 4- 3- 3) Kalola Le. Sercombe 56.0 7

4 ( 4- 4- 2) Greys Moet (SAF) P. Kiarie 55.0 6

5 ( 3- 5- 2) Marais J. Muhindi 55.0 1

6 ( 5- 3- 2) Cashing In P. Mungai 54.0 3

7 ( 2- 4- 3) Flamboyant H. Muya 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: CASHING IN (4/6) KALOLA (5/2) MARAIS

(8/1) FLAMBOYANT (10/1) GREYS MOET (SAF) (10/1)

KIDNAP (16/1) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (25/1)

3:35 Race 6 The Montgomery Bowl

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 35 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 1- 4) Lady Eccles Le. Sercombe 57.0 6

2 ( 5- 2- 1) Quickfire P. Mungai 52.0 1

3 ( 1- 3- 3) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kiarie 51.0 5

4 ( 2- 3- 4) Crixus M. Kiilu 50.0 4

5 ( 3- 2- 1) My Sam C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 2

6 ( 2- 1- 2) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) D. Tanui 50.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: MACUSHLA (ZIM) (6/4) LADY ECCLES (5/2)

QUICKFIRE (7/2) MY SAM (8/1) ROMEO FOXTROT (SAF)

(10/1) CRIXUS (33/1)

4:15 Race 7 The Seven Swans a-Swimming

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 5- 5) Notorious (SAF) R. Mbatha (5.0) 58.0 1

2 ( 5- 5- 5) Bulawayo (ZIM) H. Muya 50.0 2

3 ( 5- 4- 5) Echo D. Tanui 50.0 4

4 ( 5- 5- 1) Eighth Wonder M. Kiilu 50.0 3

5 (w- 4- 7) Emmy Award P. Kiarie 50.0 6

6 ( 2- 7- 4) Supreme Rock J. Lokorian 50.0 5

Form guide: Supreme Rock (11/10) Eighth Wonder

(5/2) Bulawayo (ZIM) (4/1) Notorious (SAF) (11/1)