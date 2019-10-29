By DEJA VU

McKinzie (Joel Rosario 9-4), breaks from stall eight at Santa Anita this Saturday, in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.

Trainer, Bob Baffert, is looking for his fourth win in the $6 million American seasonal climax. It must be said that punters are surprised to hear Rosario is replacing Mike Smith on McKinzie.

Smith is a proud Hall of Famer who won the taxing 2,060m event on four occasions, most recently when Arrogate pipped California Chrome.

It seems that Baffert is unhappy with McKinzie's inconsistencies, so he has the incentive to change jockeys.

Here's the twist. Rosario was riding Yoshida, so Smith has that seat. Let us see what transpires. The whole nucleus is how they start. Getting away quickly is imperative, otherwise, plans can go awry.

Mongolian Groom beat McKinzie on their previous meeting. He has landed stall nine. Code Of Honor has drawn stall 11, with Vino Rosso on his inside. It makes a huge difference.

In the Breeders' Cup Turf, Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck (Ryan Moore 5-2), hopes to provide Aidan O'Brien his eighth win in the race, and fourth at Santa Anita - a run that was initiated with High Chaparral's epic dead-heat with Johar in 2003.

Bricks And Mortar (Jose Ortiz 5-4), Old Persian and Circus Maximus, are taking on Billesdon Brook (Sean Levey 4-1), and Fanny Logan in the Mile. Iridessa (Wayne Lordan 7-4), is absolutely perfect for the Filly & Mare Turf, although Sistercharlie, will be a major force to reckon with.

Meanwhile, temperatures are soaring in anticipation of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. Don't forget to tune in very early morning, due to the eight-hour difference. Hughie Morrison has no concerns over the participation of 2018's runner-up, Marmelo, after seeing his star stayer exercising admirably against Raymond Tusk.

Marmelo had a CT scan when Racing Victoria vets felt he showed signs of soreness, but Morrison is content with his charge, a general 14-1 chance to go one better with Hugh Bowman. Weather conditions will not be an issue

Pre-race examinations for the top 35 ranked acceptors are mandatory. Ispolini, Cross Counter, and, Southern France have already been tested.