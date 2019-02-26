Lung’aho terms High Performance Training 'game changer'

Mauro Berruto from Italy and CAVB Coaches Commission President Sherif El Shemerly will be the instructors

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Technical Director David Lung’aho believes the upcoming FIVB High Performance coaches training seminar will go a long way in improving the coaching standards in the country.

The seminar, which will be held at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) leadership centre in Karen from March 1-5, will bring together 70 coaches - 40 international and 30 local - for three days of high performance training.

The 70 coaches are drawn from Kenya, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon Congo, Egypt, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda among other countries.

Mauro Berruto from Italy and CAVB Coaches Commission President Sherif El Shemerly will be the instructors.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Lung’aho reckoned that the high performance training will expose local coaches to the demands of coaching at professional level.

“High performance trainings rarely take place so it’s a big honour for FIVB to consider Kenya as hosts. That’s why so many coaches from Africa will be coming here. It’s a good opportunity for our coaches to learn new training skills and patterns,” said Lung’aho.

“Our coaches are not so exposed to the standards required at the international level and I want to thank FIVB for considering Kenya. Our players tend to be more exposed than our coaches and that’s a big challenge. This course will help bridge that gap,” added the award-winning coach.

Meanwhile, KCB has sponsored the event to a tune of Sh2 million. KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi said the seminar is important for the growth of volleyball not only in Kenya but also Africa.

“As KCB Bank Kenya, we are delighted to spearhead the process of improving the continental volleyball standards to enable us compete fairly with other global volleyball giants,” said Sidi.

KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni lauded KCB for their continued support for volleyball.

“We are grateful to KCB Bank Kenya for their support in volleyball over the years. This seminar is necessary for upping the skills of our coaches with new coaching methodologies and systems,” said Kioni.