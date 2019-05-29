Lung’aho confident men’s squad will spike way to Morocco games

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Despite posting below par returns in recent times, the Kenya national men’s national volleyball team is bubbling with confidence ahead of the African Games’ Zone Five qualification matches in Nairobi.

This regional tournament is set for Kasarani from June 2 to 7 and has attracted interest from seven teams, namely favourites Egypt, hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia.

Only one team from this group will qualify for the African Games, which will be held in Rabat, Morocco, in August and the team's coach David Lung’aho, alongside captain Jairus Kipkosgei and Kenya volleyball federation chairman Waithaka Kioni, are all optimistic.

“We are playing at home and I'm expecting a strong crowd cheering on the boys so that should count for something,” said Kioni.

“I am confident because we have trained well and unlike the past, there is some sense of expectation and professionalism instilled in the squad,” added the captain.

Despite the consistent dominance by the women’s volleyball side in the region and continent over the past two decades, the men’s team has struggled to make an impact.

For example, the women’s team are the African Games defending champions after triumphing in Brazzaville four years ago, despite sending over a largely second-string side.

In contrast, the men’s team last qualified for this competition in 2011 in Maputo, bagging bronze.

The men have struggled to compete against its regional and continental peers in recent times.

“For once, our preparations have been ideal and the lads have benefitted from the presence of coach Shaileen Ramdoo who has instilled professionalism and tactical shape,” explained Lung’aho.

Ramdoo is an Italian coach who has been forwarded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as part of a technical assistance programme.

SQUAD

Setters: Brian Melly, Kelvin Kipgosgei.

Right attackers: Michael Chemos, Kelvin Omuse.

Left attackers: Jairus Kipkosgei, Nicholas Matui, Sila Kipruto,Bonventry Wekesa.

Middle blockers: Rodgers Kipkurui, Simon Kipkorir, Kinus Sang, Sammy Ngeny.