Lusenaka basks in joy of national team breakthrough

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

After coming out of the shadow of veteran duo, Janet Wanja and Jane Wacu, setter Joy Lusenaka is ready to stamp her authority in the national women’s volleyball team.

Lusenaka had played second fiddle to the two regulars for a long time before making a breakthrough early this year during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games African qualifiers in Cameroon.

While Wanja opted out due to personal reasons, Lusenaka made the cut ahead of Kenya Pipeline's Esther Mutinda. Alongside Wacu, the Lugulu Girls High School alumnus made the trip to Yaounde that saw Malkia Strikers return to the Olympics after 16-year hiatus.

The East Africans conquered rivals Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria and Botswana to book the sole slot reserved for Africa.

"The adage patience pays perfectly describes me. I have always received national team call ups for many events but failed to make it to the final squad.

"It has been a tough journey but I’m glad I've finally made the cut at the senior team, played in some matches during the qualifiers and made a difference. I know it’s one thing to be at the top but staying there is another. However, my goals are to be a regular in the national team and become number one setter in the country," said the officer attached to Nairobi West Prisons.

Lusenaka was part of the Under-23 national team that featured in the 2015 FIVB World Championships hosted in Mexico where Kenya finished bottom of the 12-team log. She was also in the national team that won gold in the 2015 African Games held in Congo Brazzaville under the guidance of Paul Gitau.

The diploma student in Dangerous goods and Regulations at the WingWays Aviation Training College said she is keen on winning a third consecutive local league title with Kenya Prisons once coronavirus is contained and normalcy returns.

“I believe I have stood the test of time and it will be my joy to help my club record good performance during the African Clubs Championship,” said Lusenaka.