MadGoat to televise volleyball play-offs

Online Sports television station MadGoat TV will air live Kenya Volleyball Federation National League end of season play-offs that serve off on Friday at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

This will be the first time the play-offs will be on TV. MadGoat will beam live Friday and Sunday action but will skip Saturday since they will be at Nyayo Gymnasium for the ongoing Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs.

A source privy to the development told Nation Sport this was the beginning of good things to come.

"This is an opportunity to open up our league to masses out there and attract the corporate world as we prepare to go indoor next season. We are excited about this since online is the way to go," said the source who sought anonymity.

Friday action will see eternal rivals Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline clash in the opening match.

Defending champions Prisons will be out to inflict revenge on their rivals who beat them in the regular season, while Pipeline will be eyeing a double.

Prisons who will be without assistant coach Azenga Mavisi who lost his father on Monday, have drafted experienced middle blocker Diana Khisa into the technical bench.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa is keen to launch their title defence with a win over the Oilers.

“The clash has always gone either way in previous encounters and there is a lot of expectations ahead of the match .We wrapped up our training today morning and the players are eager and ready for the three-day event. First win is always good as it gives you the morale going forward and that’s what we are aiming for,” said Barasa who will rely on setters Joy Lusenaka and Herman Kipyegon in the absence of veteran Jane Wacu.

Pipeline coach Margaret Indakala said they are motivated by the absence of skipper Triza Atuka who is nursing an injury.

"As much as we don’t have our captain Triza Atuka, we just want to play well and win for her because we know how badly she wanted to be in this stage. We will put our best foot forward and see what happens. We have had good training sessions and I hope it will pay off,” said the former international.

The other women’s match on the card will see Kenya Commercial Bank battle newcomers Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In the men’s category, champions General Service Unit(GSU) start their campaign against Kenya Defence Forces(KDF), before Prisons take on Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the last match of the day. KPA defied odds to edge Prisons 3-2 during the regular season.

FIXTURES (all at Kasarani and live on MadGoat TV)

Friday

Women

Prison v Pipeline (10am)

KCB v DCI (12pm)

Men

GSU v KDF (2pm)